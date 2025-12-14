Insecurity: NLC Insists, Says No Going Back On Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Sunday, insisted that there is no going back on the union’s planned nationwide protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday, December 17.

The National President of the NLC, Joe Ajero, made this disclosure in a statement shortly after a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the nineteen Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in Gombe.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Union had on December 8 announced plans to hold a nationwide protest over the insecurity in the country.

It condemned the kidnapping and killing of school staffer during the Kebbi school attack and criticised the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected school prior to the attack.

NLC described the surge in attacks on schools as alarming and called on the Federal Government to secure all schools, particularly those in remote and vulnerable areas.

Speaking with newsmen, Ajaero decried the negative effects of insecurity on Nigeria’s economy, particularly how it is turning away investors from the country.

According to the NLC President, the protest is aimed at awakening the government to its responsibilities of tackling crushing economic hardships, insecurity, banditry and other abnormalities in the country.

“I am not sure you have gotten any contrary view that it is not holding. So, unless you have a contrary view, then we can take it from there. The protest is to help this country – to call to attention the effect of insecurity,” he stated.

Citing examples of how insecurity is affecting workers and everyone else, Ajaero said, “Many workers are being kidnapped on a daily basis. People are killed.

“The case in Kebbi, the person killed was a teacher. The children who are kidnapped are the children of workers. So, we need to ask the government to help them fish out the perpetrators of this.”

The protest, according to the NLC President, is to strengthen the hand of government to be able to solve the myriad of issues bedevilling the country, “And by our protest they should know that their hands are being strengthened for them to do the needful.”

While calling on all Nigerians to be part and parcel of ending the negative developments in Nigeria, Ajaero called for total overhauling of our value system, describing banditry and kidnap for ransom as acts that are alien to our value system as a people.

He demanded that the government end the spate of kidnappings and banditry in the country.

“Unless the government is interested in giving us what is called an insecurity allowance because most of the workers kidnapped borrow money, look for someone to pay for their ransom,” the NLC President said.

Ajaero said that adding his voice to the growing call on the Nigerian government to return the country to safety and winning ways is the NLC’s only potent weapon.

“So it’s getting to a dimension that we have to equally add our own. We don’t have a gun, we don’t have a machete to go into the bush to look for the people involved, but this is our only contribution, the only way that we are going to tell Nigerians and the international community that this should stop.

“This is not the culture of Nigerians – culture of banditry and insecurity is not the culture of Nigerians. So, we have to condemn it moving forward and then with that, you strengthen the hands of those in authority to make sure that this does not continue.”