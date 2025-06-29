Insecurity: Nigeria’s Seemingly Intractable Monster

For more than a decade, thousands of Nigerians have been victims of mindless killings by terrorists across the country. This is despite huge budgets for defence and security by both ederal and state governments. The spate of killings in recent times has elicited fresh concerns about the safety of Nigerians. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the politics of insecurity in the country and why the government must expeditiously halt the harvest of deaths across the nation.

With reports of decades-long cycles of violence in northern Nigeria, rivers of tears, gnashing of teeth and misery have become the lot of Nigerians, whose loved ones continue to stream to their early graves.

It is the story of Mary Dikfa, Women Leader of Irigwe Community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State after herdsmen murdered at least, 51 members of her community.

According to her, no fewer than 570 women have been widowed in the last one year,noting that children were equally not spared.

“Fulani people have been killing us. We are tired of the killings. Enough is enough. Our children are dying. Our mates are dying. Our husbands are dying. Our towns have been razed. From last year till this year, 570-something women have become widows,” she lamented with a face clouded with sorrow in an interview with Channels TV.

Touching his shirt after he narrowly escaped death during the recent Yelwata attack in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where he lost 20 family members, Michael Ajah, in a video seen on X, said: “And I, standing here, this is what I came out with. And this is the only thing that I have now. There is nothing else with me.’’

He added: “My people, my family members died in this house and some in that store. My family members that died were 20. They burnt everything. They burnt our food and my family members. My brother was burned in this house. My dad was burned in this house. I escaped narrowly.”

While the tears of the Yelwata attacks have not dried, days after the gory incident, bandits reportedly killed 24 farmers in communities in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

From Borno to Yobe, Nasarawa to Ebonyi, Nigeria grapples with security challenges, encompassing various forms of violence, ranging from banditry to kidnapping to clashes between farmers and herders and Boko Haram strikes.

In its reports, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria recorded 614,937 deaths from insecurity between May 2023 and April 2024 alone.

This is even as Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) provides that: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

According to Amnesty International, the Nigerian authorities’ shocking failure to protect lives and property from daily attacks by armed groups and bandits has sent thousands of lives to early graves, leaving a potential humanitarian crisis across many northern states.

The body stated that its investigation revealed that, in the two years of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, at least, 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara states, with Benue State having the highest death toll of 6,896, followed by Plateau State, where 2,630 people were killed.

Assessing the midterm performance of the President Tinubu in the area of security, Isa Sanusi, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Today marks exactly two years since President Bola Tinubu assumed office with a promise to enhance security. Instead, things have only gotten worse, as the authorities continue to fail to protect the rights to life, physical integrity, liberty and the security of tens of thousands of people across the country.

“President Tinubu must fulfill his promises to Nigerians and urgently address the resurgence of the nation’s endemic security crisis. The recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu’s government are simply not working.”

More money, more insecurity?

Over the years, trillions of Naira have been earmarked for defence and security to tackle Nigeria’s nagging security problems. For instance, in 2022, the total budget for defence and security was N2.7 trillion.

In 2023, the sector was allocated N2.98 trillion, which represented 13.4 per cent of the budget that year.

The budget for the sector was further raised to N3.85trillion in 2024. In 2025, the total budget for national security is N6.11 trillion. According to the State House, Abuja, the budget is the largest defence allocation in Nigeria’s history.

Meanwhile, despite the trillions of Naira funnelled into defence and security, there are concerns over the spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

According to Amnesty International, in two years, new armed groups- Lakurawa in Sokoto and Kebbi states and Mamuda in Kwara State – have emerged. It further noted hundreds of villages have been seized by gunmen in Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, Benue, and Plateau.

How insecurity puts Nigeria at risk of famine

In a 2025 report titled, ‘Hunger Hotspots’ , the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme listed Nigeria and 12 other countries where food crises will deepen over the next five months except the access to aid was urgently expanded.

Also, the report identified armed conflict and insecurity as some of the chief factors worsening food crises in Nigeria and other affected countries.

Apart from Nigeria, other countries listed as being at the highest risk of famine include but are not limited to Haiti, Gaza, and Sudan.

Earlier, a report by S.B Morgan Intelligence revealed that at least. 1,356 farmers were killed mainly in the Northern part of Nigeria between 2020 and 2024.

According to the report, in early 2024, SBM found that no less than N139 million was paid as farm levies to bandits who demanded at least, N224 million across the North between 2020 and 2023.

It added: “These illegal tolls have made it difficult for farmers to access their farms and added to the mounting food insecurity exacerbated by factors such as an unstable currency.”

Calls for self-defence stir debates

Gutted by recent massacres in Plateau and Benue states, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) called on Nigerians to stand up, defend themselves and territories against killers and bandits.

According to the group, the Nigerian state has effectively surrendered its sovereignty to lawless militias.

“These terrorist killings’ wiping out entire families and villages hypocritically branded “farmers/herders clash” on the farmers’ land have become such commonplace that officials of the Nigerian state on each occurrence only indulge in comparative statistical analysis of the number of lives lost,” SMBLF lamented.

“Organize according to your cultural and indigenous ways of community defence,” it added.

Also, former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd.), had at a function in Taraba said Nigerians could not continue to sit and watch while bandits, terrorists, and criminal gangs massacre them unchecked.

“The warning I gave some years ago is still as valid today as it was then. Nigerians must rise and defend themselves,” he charged.

Meanwhile, in an interview monitored on television, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, warned against calls for self-defence, stating that it could plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

“But I think if you say citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, you’re causing anarchy. I don’t think we’ve reached that level yet,” he said.

“The government is doing its best in terms of security arrangements. If you allow the people to defend themselves, that means you are encouraging a crisis between farmers and herders,” Namadi added.

‘How political class fuel Fulani militia, compromise security’ – Prophet El-Buba

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Prophet Isa El-Buba, President of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International, with headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, alleged that attacks by Fulani militia were oxygenated by the support of “certain political class, certain forces in this country’’

Speaking on the scale of havoc caused in some parts of the country, the cleric explained: ‘‘I’m Fulani. My grandmother is Fulani. So, I have Fulani blood in me. So, there’s no way you can profile a particular tribe. But you have to look at the percentage. The attacks in Zamfara that have killed thousands of Hausas and Muslims were carried out by a particular tribe. The attack in Kebbi, the same thing. When you come down to Katsina, the same thing. You come down to Kaduna, particularly Southern Kaduna, it’s the same thing, especially the majority of people that have been killed and displaced by a particular group of people

“You come down to Plateau, the same thing. You go down to Taraba, the same thing. You go to Benue, the same thing. So, majority of the criminals that are doing this thing as terrorists to wipe away a people and grab their land or take over their land are the Fulani, and so it is the foreign Fulani with the local Fulani joining hands because an enemy can never win a battle from outside unless there is a network with the ones that are on the ground.”

On the involvement of the political class, he alleged: “They’ve been given a marching order. The beginning, the strategy of what to do, that’s why they’ve taken over the mountains and like I said, with the connivance of federal might. People, certain political class, certain forces in this country are giving them the backing. And that is the reason you see any soldier, military officer that goes after them and does what is needful, within 24 hours, he will be redeployed or withdrawn. Yes!”

Corroborating his claim, he added: “There’s this Commander, who was in charge of the sector command on the Plateau. He was a Major General. When he took up the battle to the front, few hours later, he was withdrawn. And he was questioned, ‘who gave you the order?’ No military officer; I’m saying this to you. No military office will dare try it. They know them. They know where they are. But there are certain forces in this country that are making number one, let me use the word, blood money. Number two, they also have an agenda to say that look, Nigeria is in their pocket, and the only people that will carry it out is this Fulani militia…So, that’s why you discover that any time, our Air Force are about to move, you will discover that they would get an order to return back. You can check. You can ask top military generals. They’ll tell you what I’m saying.”

DSS alerted DHQ ahead of Benue attacks?

In a leaked memo dated May 13, the Department for State Services alerted the Defence Headquarters that suspected “Fulani militias” were planning to attack settlements in Awe LGA, Nasarawa State and Tiv settlements, including border communities between Nasarawa and Benue states by “suspected armed Fulani mercenaries”.

An online newspaper, The Cable, reported that Yelwata, where over 100 people were killed on June 13(a month after the date on the said memo) in Benue State, was identified in the memo.

“The militias are currently hibernating at Amako and Igbabo forest located between Mkoma and Doka villages in Doma LGA and Ikom forest, located few kilometers away from Yelwata-Udei-Ukohol and Kadarko Railway in Keana LGA and are planning to attack Agatu, Gwer West/Gwer East/part of Makurdi LGA, as well as Guma and Loko Communities, all in Benue State,” the memo partly read.

Insiders compromising security efforts – CDS

During his visit to Benue State recently following attacks by suspected herdsmen that left over 100 dead at Yelwata, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, alleged insider collaboration with attackers was responsible for repeated killings in Benue State.

He said: “In my estimation, it is one killing too many. We have observed that the way some of the burnings were carried out shows they were targeted. It indicates the presence of insiders compromising security efforts.

“We always receive information that these attackers are coming from across the borders. Wherever they are coming from, we will go after them. We must not wait for them to strike first.’’

Meanwhile, in a viral video seen by Sunday Telegraph, a yet-to-be-identified soldier, accused one Major General A. E. Abubakar of looking away from alleged atrocities of Fulani herders because he is Fulani by tribe .“If you( Abubakar) find this video, the reason I’m criticising you is that you have not done well. When Fulani herdsmen threatened, you heard, it was reported, you failed to act. When Fulani herdsmen began to attack villages, you heard, you did nothing. The villagers were crying that Fulani herdsmen were killing them, burning their homes, but you were busy carrying out projects. What is the business of the army with executing projects by building schools and boreholes in bushes for the Fulani? You are a bad leader. You have destroyed Plateau. Now, you have been posted to Maiduguri, Borno State. Now, there are attacks everywhere after making you a theatre commander. Major General Abubakar…You are Fulani. You are supporting Fulani. Fulani would kill, you would do nothing.” he alleged.

Killings clear sign of anarchy – Inibehe Effiong

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has described the spate of killings in parts of the country as a clear sign of anarchy, accusing the government of failing in its primary responsibilities.

“My position is that the killings would not happen if the government does not have a hand in it. Nobody can tell me that the entire Nigeria Airforce, the Army,and the Police cannot stop these terrorists that are killing people if they want to. It is either people are profiting from these killings or the government is simply comfortable that people are being killed. It is a clear dereliction of the constitutional role of the government, which is primarily the security and welfare of the people. That is what section 14 of our constitution says. This president has failed in his responsibilities. This president has abdicated his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief. It is also clear that this regime is playing politics with this matter. For the president to be telling the Benue governor to reconcile with those who are killing them, that is very irresponsible of the president. So, what is going on is that the government has failed in its primary responsibilities. And for me, it is left for those affected to begin to defend themselves.”

On the argument that self-defence will lead to anarchy, he said: “ There is already anarchy. The killings remain clear evidence of anarchy. The self-defence is meant to stop the anarchy from continuing . Anybody that says self -defence will lead to anarchy is a mischievous person.”

We’ve bought 35 aircraft, killed 13,500 terrorists -FG

Speaking about the efforts of the Tinubu administration to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted security challenges, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said no fewer than 13,500 terrorists have been killed since the president’s assumption of office over two years.

He added that over 35 aircraft were procured within the same period, stating that the current problems predate the present administration, even while admitting it is the government’s primary duty to protect lives and property.

“President Tinubu understands this deeply, which is why he takes these issues personally,” he said.

“Since assuming office, he has made significant investments in security—acquiring over 35 helicopters and aircraft, four naval vessels, and substantial amounts of ammunition to combat criminal groups.”

He further stated: “Recent figures show that more than 13,500 criminal elements have been neutralised. Several of their leaders have also been eliminated. Approximately 120,000 have surrendered, and 17,000 individuals have been reunited with their families.”

Also, in 2021, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration acquired some A-29 Tucano fighter jets to help in fighting insurgency.

We’ll not condone any form of evil against Nigerians – Tinubu

Recently, while receiving a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by its General Secretary, Archbishop Chivir Chianson, at the State House, President Bola Tinubu restated his administration’s resolve towards countering the insurgency in parts of the country, stressing that he would not condone any form of evil against the citizenry.

He said: “This administration is committed to addressing insecurity and will not tolerate any form of evil. Crime is crime and has no religious or tribal colouration. The security forces have fresh marching orders to deal decisively with all criminal activities.

“We are engaging with state governors to address root causes of insecurity. It may exist to a certain degree but rest assured that we are committed to ensuring citizens can pursue their dreams in a secured environment.”

Security agencies underfunded, constitution must be obeyed- Experts

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, security expert and National Secretary, Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces (REMENAF),Dr. Oamien Roy Okhidievbie , said that strict adherence to the provisions of the constitution was key to finding lasting peace.

“The solution is the constitution. Whether you like it or not, it binds us now. It has guidelines and rules of engagement in politics, religion, economics, crime and criminal activities. There are punitive measures spelt out against identified and listed criminal activities. The government owes me a peaceful life because I pay my tax. The solution is identifying what is a crime and what punitive measure is attached to each crime and ensuring that perpetrators answer for the crime that they commit, whether they are sons of governors, whether they are stooges of politicians, bring them before the law and answer for those crimes.”

On the campaign for self-defence, he stated: “Procurement and possession of arms by citizens of a country is by choice and as permissible by law. The ability and capability to defend themselves against the threat of insecurity is not a matter for public discussion. I am open to discussing these parameters with state governments and communities as it relates to threat by threat assessments and commensurate protective measures.”

For his part, another security expert and former Director of the Department of State Services, Mike Ejiofor, expressed delight at the directive of the president to security chiefs following the recent attacks that left over 100 people dead in Yelewata, Benue State. Fighting insecurity, he said, was a collective responsibility, noting that citizens must be involved.

“The one that interests me the most is the directive of the president that arrests should be made because when killings happen, arrests are hardly made and when they are made, you hardly hear of prosecution. If arrests are made, it will serve as a lead to know exactly the aims and objectives of the terrorists.”

He, however, bemoaned the challenges faced by security agencies: “ The situation in which security agencies are operating is very difficult. They are underfunded and ill equipped.”