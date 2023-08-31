Insecurity: Nigerians Urged To Give Support To Security Agencies

A security expert, Dr Oluwadare Ojo, has called on Nigerians to give necessary support to security agencies towards ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of the citizenry, saying, based on the reality at hand security is the responsibility of every individual in the society.

He opined that the people would be doing the police and other security agencies a lot of good, including themselves, by offering useful intelligence and information that could lead to the arrest of criminal elements residing in their areas.

Dr Oluwadare Ojo of the Institute of Security Nigeria, University of Lagos (UNILAG) spoke on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, at the launch of a book titled: ‘Functional Police Memo’, written by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

Dr Ojo, who noted that securing an area would automatically make the residents safe, said unemployment and illiteracy are twin major causes of insecurity in the country, urging the government at all levels to step up action in stemming the growing tide of unemployment among the teeming youths across the country.

He also cautioned the general public against engaging in the act of jungle justice against any culprit, urging them to hand over any arrested criminal to the police for necessary investigation and prosecution instead of them taking the law into their own hands.

In his remarks, Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, expressed worry over the rising case of insecurity in the state.

He commended the efforts of the state Police Command for working round the clock to ensure crime reduction in the state.

Earlier in her welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, had advised all criminal elements in the state to turn a new leaf or face the wrath of the law.

She assured the people of the state of the commitment of the Command towards reducing the activities of criminals in the state to the barest minimum.

In her address, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Nimota Akanbi, urged the Commissioner of Police not to relent in her efforts of ensuring effective policing of the state.