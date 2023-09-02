Insecurity: Nigerians Should Be Allowed to Carry Arms to Protect Themselves –Ogunlewe

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works in Nigeria, believes that the removal of fuel subsidy will be favourable to Nigeria in the long run. Ogunlewe said that the Nigerian education system should allow many youths to further their education, while also urging the people to give the new administration a chance to settle down and work. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

For almost 100 days, people have looked at the economic policies of the Federal Government and are wondering if this is what they bargained for amid the high cost of goods and services; what would be your comments on these?

Leadership should be ready to face and clear any obstacles in the country. There is no doubt that everybody is aware of the fuel subsidy that is not sustainable and had to be addressed. You cannot eat an omelette without breaking an egg. My plea is that we should use the fuel subsidy money to develop our power sector, education and welfare of the people.

That is what the constitution says, it didn’t say that a few people should be enjoying and take away the money of the country at the expense of others. They must identify with the welfare of the people. They must use the money to give us uninterrupted electricity. Imagine if we can have electricity in the whole country, free and compulsory education with the best laboratory, internet facilities all over the nation, can you imagine that.

There should be jobs for the people, people must have somewhere to work. We should encourage local production of so many things so that we can develop the nation. We just have to support this government, they are doing what is right, they are on the right path.

But people wonder why fuel subsidy should be removed holistically, when President Bola Tinubu once criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan over the removal of fuel subsidy. Also, people felt the government should have allowed Dangote Refinery to start work, and the exchange rate too is so high, what is your view on these issues?

We just have to be patient, any policy would bring turbulence, which will go after some time. Nigeria is one of the greatest countries in the world, but we are not addressing our issues properly. For instance, 1.6 million Nigerians sit for Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) every year and we have space for less than 300,000 students in our tertiary institutions; where do you think the rest will go? Out of this number, 350,000 apply to study medicine and Nigeria has no space for them.

Can you imagine if we train 350,000 medical doctors every year, the world would start to listen to us or we train 500,000 engineers in robotics and in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 500,000 in coding, a specialised area in IT, can you imagine the impact on our economy. That was the way India and Russia developed, we should use our population to an advantage all over Africa. When we were very young, Indians were teaching us in secondary schools, they were our principals because they trained them very well.

We should train our children to dominate the world. Look at Indians, they head many international organisations all over the world. Let us invest in the people, for the betterment of the people. We cannot continue to be like this, something drastic has to be done, it cannot be business as usual. What we have done for over 25 years and with- out any progress, do you want us to continue like that. Leadership is about doing things differently for the benefit of the people.

Looking at the body language of the President, it is as if he does not bother about restructuring by allowing state police, devolution of power to states and others, do you think he would do anything along these lines?

I can assure you that they are so much in his mind, but he cannot do everything at the same time. But let him form his government, let them stabilise, let other agencies, parastatals have boards, then you can now talk about constitutional amendments. Fortunately for us, former president MuhamMadu Buhari did a little by allowing states to transmit electricity, that is the beginning of our breakthrough as a nation.

Every state can now buy into it and determine the kind of generation, distribution and transmission within their states, that is when we can develop. We cannot be depending on the national grid for electricity again, we have to develop it in the states and local governments. That is when we can develop. I can assure you that President Tinubu is very dedicated to restructuring, definitely, he will come to it.

What do you say to the ministers that look like recycling old people, some of whom are being investigated by the EFCC and who might not add much value to the nation?

They cannot be there forever, if they have anything against them, let them keep it, no criminal case will ever go rotten. They can come back to it, as we need the young ones that have been engaged, we need older ones like the former governors to stabilise things. Let us wait, we can start to criticise them after a year in office.

I am very optimistic, we have to pray for them so that they can stick out their neck. They have a lot to do for Nigerians and they will surprise us. That is what I want from them, surprise and determination to prove the critics wrong.

There have been coups in many African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, lately there was another one in Gabon, what lessons does Nigeria have to learn from this as we have had terrible experiences from the military in the past, and people feel that some of our politicians did not learn from these?

We are a lucky nation, we don’t have anybody ruling us in perpetuity, there is always a change every four years or eight years. Look at what happened in the last general elections, it was a revolution. That is what we should encourage, competitions. It is a pity that lead- ers of the Francophone countries allow such things to happen in their countries.

Let’s give it to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello that gave us this initial federal system of government. To change our constitution is so difficult, so they should copy from us. If I were an African leader, I will introduce very rigid constitutions in all these countries.

Let there be rotation, competition and movement, don’t let somebody be in office for more than eight years. Any government in Africa that is in office for more than eight years should be removed. Let there be democracy, let there be competition, no more sit tight government, it brings problems within.

What do you think the government should do urgently about security as people are still being killed and kidnapped daily and what do you think they should do to make the economy better?

We are an agrarian nation, food should be plenty in Nigeria, it is insecurity that is reducing it. There is what we call the Possession of Arms Act in Nigeria, where people should be allowed to carry arm with permission. To prohibit people from carrying arms, which the law permits them to have, is illegal. Let everybody apply and give some people the permission to carry arms. When the bandits know that everybody has arms, they will also be afraid.

But you ban people from carrying arms, yet the bandits and criminals have arms, what kind of injustice is that? As a citizen, I cannot protect myself, but the law says I can protect myself. Give people licence to own arms and let us challenge these people face to face. Also, we must address our education system, the number of people we add to our higher institution is very few. Every Nigerian, those who pass UTME and have five O’level results, must be allowed to have tertiary education, that’s the way to develop a nation.

God did not give us this number of population for fun, it is to assist us. We have enough land to cultivate, we have the people and the technology. Let us domestic everything, there should be no importation of vehicles again, that was what India and China did. We can produce our own vehicles here and it would be compulsory for every public official to buy it. Also, Innoson Motors should make agric equipment to produce foods. The number of harvesters and growers is too low. If you don’t manufacture ag- ric equipment, you cannot grow. You have to give it to this government, they are focussed and determined.