Insecurity: Nigerians Lament Attacks In Benue, Zamfara, Edo

Some Nigerians have decried the persistent attacks by bandits in parts of Benue and Zamfara states, as well as Ekpoma in Edo State, calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the growing insecurity.

Speaking on the matter, the families of Obiakor, Obasuji, Ohenhen, Okechi, Ogbeifun, Obasuyi, Emordi, Idemedia, Abdulahi, Ofuegbunam, and Emmanuel said that their communities are no longer safe.

Obiakor, Obasuji, Ohenhen, and Abdulahi families lamented the June 13, 2025, attack on Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where they said they lost family members.

Similarly, Okechi, Ogbeifun, Obasuyi, and Emmanuel recounted the August 27, 2025, attack in parts of Zamfara State, which they said led to the destruction of their homes and the loss of loved ones.

Emordi, Idemedia, and Ofoegbunam also revealed that some of their relatives were kidnapped in Ekpoma in November 2025, adding that they narrowly escaped abduction.

The victims said in a statement released on Friday by their leader, Mr. David Ofoegbunam, that they are deeply traumatised, displaced, and in urgent need of shelter and government assistance.

They expressed fears that they may not receive adequate support and described themselves as stranded. “The scale of insecurity in Nigeria has continued to attract international attention.

President Donald Trump of the United States had previously designated Nigeria a nation of particular concern over security and religious freedom issues.