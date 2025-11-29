Insecurity: Nigerians In Diaspora Call For Synergy Among Security Agencies

A group of Concerned Nigerian residents in the Diaspora has called on all security and intelligence agencies to collaborate to tame the escalating security crises facing the country.

The group also asked the security and intelligence agencies to work with relevant governmental agencies, including the Federal Republic government and its security agencies, in tackling insecurity ravaging the nation.

The Coordinator of the group, Princess Diana Akinmoyo, expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity in some parts of the country, which she said was being heightened by the current bandits and terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

‎Akinmoyo, in a statement made to reporters on Saturday, said, “We have been following with deep concerns, an escalation of acts of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorist attacks in Nigeria, especially, with new targets being school children.

“Understandably, this has raised a new level of challenges and panic among Nigerians, given the new wave of boldness and violence perpetrated by the criminals, especially ahead of the 2027 general election.”

“We really need a peaceful environment before and after the 2027 general elections to enable the majority of Nigerians to benefit from the gains of our current reforms, which have just begun to yield fruit.”

‎Akinmoyo expressed deep worries that the growing insecurity spreading across Nigeria is not only portending grave consequences to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and the stability of the country, but also putting the nation in a very bad light before the international community.

‎While calling on the federal government to be firm and have the courage to prosecute any political office holder indicted as a supporter or accomplice to the bandits and insurgents, she expressed mixed feelings over the recent news that the United States of America was willing to collaborate with Nigeria by way of providing intelligence and equipment to halt the menace.

Akinmoyo said her group is afraid of the consequences of such international interventions in the affairs of third-world countries.

‎She said the government must take the necessary steps to rapidly improve the coordination of security for the protection of civilians, even if it includes directly seeking international support if and where necessary, for better protection of lives and properties, to be effected promptly.

‎Besides, the group extended its appreciation to the National Assembly, headed by Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his collaborative efforts with the federal government to fight insecurity in the country.

Her words, “We are happy that the Nigerian Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio has never delayed any vitally important requests, especially on security issues, sent to her from the Presidency.”

‎Akinmoyo identified the unveiled National Counter-Terrorism Centre’s (NCTC) Strategic Plan 2025–2030, describing it as a defining moment in Nigeria’s quest to strengthen national security.