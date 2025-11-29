A group of Concerned Nigerian residents in the Diaspora has called on all security and intelligence agencies to collaborate to tame the escalating security crises facing the country.

The group also asked the security and intelligence agencies to work with relevant governmental agencies, including the Federal Republic government and its security agencies, in tackling insecurity ravaging the nation.

The Coordinator of the group, Princess Diana Akinmoyo, expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity in some parts of the country, which she said was being heightened by the current bandits and terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

Akinmoyo, in a statement made to reporters on Saturday, said, “We have been following with deep concerns, an escalation of acts of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorist attacks in Nigeria, especially, with new targets being school children.

“Understandably, this has raised a new level of challenges and panic among Nigerians, given the new wave of boldness and violence perpetrated by the criminals, especially ahead of the 2027 general election.”

“We really need a peaceful environment before and after the 2027 general elections to enable the majority of Nigerians to benefit from the gains of our current reforms, which have just begun to yield fruit.”