Insecurity: Nigerians Groaning Amid Helplessness

FELIX NWANERI reports on rising insecurity across Nigeria, which poses a significant threat to the unity and development of the country and demands a change in approach by President Bola Tinubu’s administration

There is no doubt that govern-ment’s inability to come up with sustainable strategies to confront rising insecurity and violence across the country has continued to pose a big threat to the unity and development of Nigeria. From the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East geopolitical zone to banditry and kidnapping in the North-West; farmers/herders clash in the North Central; militancy cum oil theft in the South-South and agitation for self-determination in the South-East, the picture about Nigeria is a nation at war with herself. The Boko Haram insurgency, which is driven by Islamic extremists, has not only claimed thousands of lives and property worth billions of naira, it has equally turned millions of Nigerians to refugees in their own country. Across most northern states and neig- bouring Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon are camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Nigerian descent. The crisis has equally crippled economic activities in most north eastern states.

The immediate past Muhammadu Buhar-led administration had in 2015 proclaimed Boko Haram “technically defeated,” but most Nigerians believed at that time government’s declaration as mere propaganda. That belief cannot be wished away as the insurgents have remained an ever-present threat. The situation, notwithstanding, credit must be given to the Buhari administration for the appreciable progress it made in the war against insurgency. It not galvanized Nigeria’s neighbours and the global community against the insurgents, but kick-started the rebuilding of the troubled zone. However, the rebuilding effort has been at a huge cost. The World Bank at a time announced a whopping sum of $800 million to support the Nigerian government. In the case of bandits ravaging the North-West; kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling have become lucrative businesses for them. These, have equally claimed several lives and impeded educational advancement of youths in the zone as most schools have remained shut.

Similarly, ethnic tension has continued to rise over activities of killer herds- men across the country. The herders/farmers conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mainly Christian farmers. Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central, the herders have also advanced towards the southern part of the country, thereby expanding the frontier. In the oil-rich but impoverished South-South; oil theft is the order of the day. Several lives have been lost to it, while the environment has continued to suffer degradation. The South-East is not left out of crisis as separatist agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups has not only grounded economic activities in the zone but also led to loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure.

While some of these security challenges date back to history, successive governments, particularly the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari administration, repeatedly allayed the fears of most Nigerians that they portend grave dangers to the country’s unity. Under Buhari, the Federal maintained that it will not yield ground to those it termed “divisive elements.” No doubt his government restored relative peace to the troubled North-East, but other existential threats whittled the gains of the war against insurgency. The myriad security challenges prompted some stakeholders to call on Nigerians at a time to take up arms and defend themselves as the Federal Government seemed to have failed to perform its core function of protection of lives and property. But justifiable as this proposal sound, some individuals, who warned against the dangers of such measure, recalled how several non-state actors emerged across the country in the name of protecting their respective zones from criminal elements but only for them to transform to self-determination groups.

Tinubu’s promise to things around

While there is no doubt that Nigerians grappled with security challenges all through Buhari’s era, the situation has assumed an alarming dimension since the inception of the Bola Tinubu administration. The new president is eight months in office but seemingly emboldened criminal elements have upscale their attacks on citizens. According to the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, no fewer than 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted between May and December 2023, when the report was released. The states that are worst hit in the renewed killings are Plateau and Benue. The five states of the South-East are not left out as several lives have been lost due to the Mondays’ stay-at-home directive ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The killings are despite Tinubu promise in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country.” The President also pledged to effectively tackle the menace by reforming both the security doctrine and architecture. As expected, he matched his words with action by appointing new service chiefs as well as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and a National Security Adviser (NSA) on June 19, 2023. The service chiefs are General Chris Musa (Chief of Defence Staff – CDS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff – COAS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff – CNS) and Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff – CAS), while Kayode Egbetokun and Nuhu Ribadu, were appointed as Inspector-General of Police and National Security Adviser (NSA), respectively.

Reading the riot act to the security chiefs in his first meeting with them on July 3, 2023, President Tinubu charged them to work as a team to secure the country. The President, who also spoke in like manner, when he received in audience All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said: “Security is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world. Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.”

Assurance by service chiefs

The service chiefs, on their part then, promised to ensure that the Nigerian military stops the terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs from disturbing the country’s peace. The Chief of Defence Staff (Musa) said: “As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we will continue to improve our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country. We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are up and doing. We are highly professional and will be there for them. “Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria. Any- body, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists, anyone who thinks otherwise, should be ready to face the music.” The Chief of Army Staff (Lagbaja) on his part, dismissed amnesty pleas for bandits and terrorists. He said the amnesty programme has failed to achieve its purpose in the past, adding that it gives criminals opportunity to regroup and attack defenceless citizens. His words: “We have the issue of the amnesty programme that has been instituted, and which has failed not only in Zamfara, but so many other states of the North-West.

So, I think we need to look at this issue of the amnesty pro- gramme because the criminal elements have proven to be incorrigible. “The issue of amnesty has created avenue for them to regroup and reorganise to launch attack on our defenceless citizens. So, I think we need to look at that. We will not have a situation where some people constitute themselves into outlaws and just go into communities and kill children and defenceless women.” The Chief Naval Staff (Ogalla), who promised to intensify operations against crude oil theft and end illegal refining in the country, equally pledged to intensify the capability of the Nigerian Navy to combat piracy as well to ensure the safety of the nation’s waterways. “The task ahead of us is challenging. We continually face significant threats such as crude oil theft, prevalence of illegal refineries, Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, piracy, sea robbery, piracy, various forms of trafficking and other maritime crimes. “These are not just threats to our maritime security, but also to our economic stability and national development. But let me be clear: We are committed to tackling these security challenges head-on.

We will intensify our efforts to curb crude oil theft and put an end to illegal refining. We will enhance our capabilities to combat piracy and sea robbery and ensure the general safety of our maritime domain.” Similarly, the Chief of Air Staff (Abubakar), who said the President’s directives during the maiden National Security Council meeting would be carried out to the letter, declared that the commitment of Nigerian Air Force commitment to the fight against terrorism, banditry and other challenges. For Egbetokun, the police under his watch will chase away all criminal elements. “I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other times, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria,” he said after his decoration as acting IGP.

More killings despite promises

Similar to experiences during successive administrations, Tinubu’s riot act to the security chief was greeted by killing of over 200 people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State few days after his directive to the service chiefs. And in what seemed adoption of “established template” for reaction to such issues, the President, in a statement by his then Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake (now Minister of Solid Minerals Development), not only decried the incident but charged various socio-cultural and religious bodies in the two states to take steps to halt the carnage. The President, who said he found it very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in Plateau and Benue, particularly urged community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace, while rebuilding trust and restoring harmony to the conflict areas.

His words: “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about. A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives. To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities, demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.” Tinubu also reaffirmed his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria and directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

Endless lamentations/assurances

Again, Tinubu, in his reaction to the 2023 Christmas Eve killings in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State, which claimed over 150 lives, reiterated the commitment of his administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory. In a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, government again assured that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants would be tackled boldly and decisively. The statement, which added that Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice, read in part: “The Federal Government acknowledges the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks and pledges to scale up collaboration with and support of the state governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria.” It added: “At the federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis-response efforts.”

The President, in another statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, directed the security agencies to immediately apprehend those behind the heinous and brutal attacks. The statement read: “President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits. “The President also directs the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks, as well as medical treatment for the wounded. “While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

Action required

Although most citizens are of the view that the President has not really taken concrete steps to avert the ris- ing threats to national security, and most significantly, the country’s unity, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is of the view that the failure of the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria and introduce a state policing system is behind the growing attacks across the country. President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who stated this in his reaction to the Plateau killings, according to a statement by the group’s Secretary-General, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, described the incident as an “orchestrated act of genocide.” “The Igbo leader lamented that the Federal Government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze’s call for restructuring and state policing system as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country,” the statement read in part. Iwuanyanwu, according to the statement, added that it had “become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.”

He, however, noted that the attacks and killings have persisted in Nigeria because those who perpetrated the attacks in the past often go unpunished. The Arewa Consultative Forum, which also condemned the killings, said the incident added to the sad memories of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, and by rampaging bandits in Zurmi, Zamfara State, both within weeks apart. The forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad–Baba, in a statement in Kaduna, condoled with the victims’ families and called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on vulnerable and bandit- ry-prone communities. While urging citizens to avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals, the ACF advised that “no one needs resort to glorifying terrorists with ethno-religious garbs,” as the job is not for public security agents alone.

The ACF also called on the government to intensify efforts in intelligence by all security agencies and to “roll out containment and elimination strategies against the burgeoning incidents of banditry, terrorism, farmers-herders clashes and all senseless killings, arson.” The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, who spoke in like manner, condemned the gruesome killings of innocent citizens. He decried a situation that bandits are always a step ahead of the authorities and called on the security agencies to be more proactive against the bandits and other criminals. His words: “We only condemned such things but after condemning such activities by these bandits and criminals whatnext? What is the government that is supposed to protect our lives and property doing? Why do we keep on having these clashes, why do we keep on having these deaths caused by ourselves?

The Tudun Biri incident is still fresh with us and now the recent on the Plateau. Also querying the security agencies, the Sultan said: “Why can’t you be proactive to stop such attacks before they happened? What happened to our intelligence gathering mechanism? Are you telling me that nobody knows that such attacks were coming on? “In various places, whether in Sokoto, Kebbi or Kaduna or anywhere, have we lost our sense of gathering information to avert any or such key loss? We must ask our government to be up and doing because these bandits are always a step ahead.

“For some of us who are opportune to serve in the military, we know the activities of security agencies, they will keep on asking questions what’s really is happening? “We are all in one big country where we have poverty. Yes, Muslims, Christians and even those who don’t have religion go to the same market and they buy the same foodstuff, they enter the same vehicles pay the same fares. “So, it is not the issue of religion, let’s not tell ourselves that anybody is planning anything against Muslims or Christians. No, it is the issue of leadership and I have said it many times that let’s have confidence in leadership that within the next few months something will change. Let keep on having hope because the moment we lose hope I am telling we are finished.”

Stakeholders on way out

While despair is the word across the country, some stakeholders are of the view that the crisis at hand is a serious one that must be addressed with the speed of light. A former Vice-President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, who slammed President Tinubu on Tuesday for going on a private visit to France, while insecurity has taken over the country, urged him to step aside, if he could not handle the affairs of the country. Noting that Nigeria “doesn’t need a tourist-in-chief” at this time, Atiku wrote on his X handle: “To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90 million ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies beset- ting Nigerians. “If the shoes are too big for Emilo- kan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another tourist-in-chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on his part, called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to rise up and put an end to the wanton killings in Nigeria. The former governor of Anambra State, who said that it is worrisome that Nigerians have continued to woke up to the endless reports of highly condemnable acts of violence reoccurring across the country, averred: “First was the reported killing of about 30 persons in Plateau State, and secondly, the gruesome killing of husband and wife in Anambra State, whose bodies were left in the boot of their vehicle by the road- side, among many other violent crimes that go unreported in our nation. “While condemning these dastardly and despicable acts in totality, one wonders when we will wake up to the news of this insecurity that has continued to undermine the peace and progress of our country being curtailed. This constant loss of precious lives to insecurity demands that more concerted efforts be taken to end the menace.”

The Senate, which also expressed worry over the security situation, on resumption of plenary, Tuesday, called for urgent actions to avoid further escalation. It therefore re-invoked its earlier resolution to summon the service chiefs and heads of security agencies in the country to find out efforts being made to address the situation and factors impeding them. The Senate took the decision, following a motion sponsored by the entire 109 senators and moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele. The lawmakers had earlier met behind closed doors for about one and a half hours to discuss the disturbing security situation. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the plenary, said the leadership of the Red Chamber will also meet with President Tinubu after the engagement with the military and security chiefs. “After the interactive session with the security chiefs, which we agreed that it should be next week, we will also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr. President.

We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and our- selves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed. “Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not have progress. We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy. This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr. President af- ter interaction with security chiefs,” Akpabio said. Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Ab- bas, who equally decried the situation, urged President Tinubu to take tough decisions to stem the tide. Abbas, who stated this while address- ing members of the House on resumption from the Christmas and New Year break, said President Tinubu should not hesitate to make changes to the security chiefs if need be to address the security challenges.

He said he was deeply troubled about the rising cases of insecurity, including kidnapping in Abuja and other parts of the country as well as the attack by bandits on communities in Plateau State leading to the death of several persons. His words: “Honourable col- leagues, I address you today not just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives but as a concerned citizen, deeply troubled by the widespread insecurity that grips our country. Indeed, Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture, fac- ing formidable challenges that test our resolve, unity, and spirit. The threats of insurgency are severely testing the peace and stability of our country, the rise in kidnapping for ransom, and the unsettling un- rest and crises across all the six geo-political zones. “Families and communities have endured immense hardships, and our hearts go out to all those affected by these tumultuous events. We are particularly saddened by the tragic and senseless murder of our daughters, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folorunsho Ariyo, the heinous murder of over 30 people in Plateau State, as well as many others who have fallen victim to the mindless acts of terror in the last few weeks.

We also remember those who lost their lives in the blast in Ibadan triggered by explosives stored by illegal miners. May we rise and observe a minute of silence in their honour. “In these trying times, President Tinubu, has exhibited exemplary leadership and a proactive approach. His recent interventions and directives for more action by security agencies are timely and reflective of his deep-seated resolve to restore peace and order. In- deed, the time has come for the President to demand greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies. I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear.” The speaker further stated that in light of the challenges, the House will propose convening a National Legislative Security Summit. The Summit, he said will serve as a crucible for ideas, where stakeholders from diverse sectors – security, traditional and religious institutions, academia, civil society, and more – will forge enduring solutions to our security woes.

Presidency allays fears

Insisting that Tinubu is on top of domestic affairs, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, described the statement by Atiku as “reckless.” Onanuga rebuked Atiku for releasing the statement some days after he heaped allegations against the president on the crude for loan deal for NNPC Limited, saying his latest statement fell short of what was expected from an elder statesman. “We like to believe that Alhaji Atiku is still not nursing hangover of his electoral defeat and now latches on any issue to attack President Tinubu. President Tinubu did not travel without informing Nigerians of his whereabouts. He announced a private visit to France and announced a return date,” Onanuga said.

He added that while in France, the President has been following developments in the country, including the inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum wage on Tuesday, which he said bore his imprimatur. “He (Tinubu) is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country. He has particularly ordered them to apprehend those criminals responsible for the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of some pupils in the state.” Giving details of efforts by the government, Onanuga averred that positive result is being seen with the arrest of over 139 kidnappers in Abuja, Kaduna and Benue States in the last one week.

He added the Police Special Intervention Squad (SIS) and Department of State Services (DSS) have also rescued 154 abducted persons in the last few days. “Just last week, President Tinubu ap- proved N50 billion as Special Fund to address some of the lingering security challenges in North-east where Alhaji Atiku hails from. To cope with the kidnapping challenges in the FCT, President Tinubu also approved funds for the acquisition of equipment to track criminals,” he said. While there is no doubt over the capability of the Federal Government to ensure law and order, there is also the need for all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the spate of killings is curbed before it snowballs into a large scale crisis.