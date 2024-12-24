Insecurity: Nigerians Expect More From Military – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has urged the military, particularly the Nigerian Air Force, to intensify efforts to combat insurgency and terrorism.

Abbas gave the charge while giving his remarks at the decoration ceremony of senior officers of air rank in the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Abbas emphasised that the promotion of senior officers to air Commodores is a call to greater service, requiring strategic leadership, clarity of vision, and sound decision-making.

He acknowledged the complex security challenges facing Nigeria, including terrorism, banditry, and criminality.

He stressed that the newly promoted officers must inspire operational effectiveness, innovation, and collaboration to address the challenges.

He said: “Attaining a senior air rank in the Nigerian Air Force is a significant milestone, reflecting years of dedication, sacrifice, and exceptional service to our nation. However, as we all know, such elevation brings with it heightened responsibilities.

“It calls for strategic leadership, clarity of vision, and the capacity to make sound decisions under immense pressure—qualities that are indispensable as we confront the security challenges of our time.

“Today’s ceremony is not merely a recognition of past achievements; it is a call to greater service. Our nation entrusts you, our newly decorated senior officers, with the critical task of advancing the operational excellence of the Nigerian Air Force and strengthening the security architecture of our great nation.

“Your wealth of experience, professionalism, and dedication will serve as cornerstones in fostering an environment of peace, stability, and national development.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let me remind you, on behalf of the Speaker, of the task ahead. Our nation continues to face complex security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality.

“With your new ranks come higher expectations and the mandate to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity with even greater resolve. Your leadership must inspire operational effectiveness, innovation, and collaboration in addressing these challenges.

“These are undoubtedly challenging times, but they are also moments of great opportunity. Nigerians look to you to lead with professionalism, discipline, and integrity.

“Embrace innovation, strategic thinking, and adaptability as you carry out your duties. The nation expects nothing less than excellence from you as you step into these elevated roles.”

Speaker Abbas also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and commitment to the Nigerian Armed Forces, noting the significant investments made in modernizing the Nigerian Air Force.

“I also extend heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed

Forces, for his unwavering support and commitment to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“During his recent Presidential Media Chat, the president reaffirmed his confidence in the gallant men and women of our Armed Forces and highlighted his administration’s efforts to reposition the security architecture of our country. This demonstration of trust and belief in your capabilities underscores the critical role you play in the collective security of our nation.

“It is noteworthy that the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Tinubu, has made significant investments in modernising the Nigerian Air Force.

“From the acquisition of cutting-edge platforms and equipment to initiatives aimed at enhancing welfare and morale, these efforts are aimed at ensuring that you have the resources needed to fulfil your mandate.

“It is imperative that these resources are utilized effectively and judiciously to achieve the desired outcomes”, Abbas said.

