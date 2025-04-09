Insecurity: Nigerians Are Looking Up To Us, COAS Charges Troops

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has charged troops to be more proactive in tackling the rising security challenges in the country. Oluyede gave the charge yesterday while addressing troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The COAS said the current security challenges were a serious setback to the developmental strides of the current administration. He said: “Nigerians are looking up to us to curb the current security challenges in the country.

“These challenges range from terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, among others; this is why Nigerians are depending solely on us to make things better. “If we don’t curb these challenges, there can be no meaningful development in this country.

“If we tackle insecurity, the money that the government sinks into the security sector will be channelled to providing infrastructure that will make life better for Nigerians.”

The COAS, who commended the troops for their efforts in tackling the current security challenges in Plateau and environs, urged them to do more.

“Let me thank you for your efforts in safeguarding the people of Plateau and Nigerians in general. “But I urge you to be more dutiful, dedicated, and committed to your constitutional duties of safeguarding lives and property. “As Chief of Army Staff, I’m committed to making things better—your welfare and well-being—and that’s why you see me going around to make things better.

There is something that has always been of concern to me since I was a Lieutenant Colonel, and that is for me to see soldiers who have spent 35 years in the Army, and by the time they are exiting, they don’t have a place to go. So, where my predecessor stopped, we have continued with our housing scheme.

We have commissioned the first set of 400 houses in Abuja. “We are building another set. We are building in Benin, and we have started another one in Ibadan. Please, subscribe to the scheme and you will get your house. No scam there.

There is no place you can get a three-bedroom flat in Nigeria for N8 million. So, we are looking for money from other sources to support the scheme so that when soldiers are leaving the service, they can have a house to keep their families.

We also have loan schemes in the army, but I will advise you not to take any loan if you don’t have any pressing challenge, because usually, it is easier to collect a loan than to pay it.”

The COAS, however, called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their efforts aimed at stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

