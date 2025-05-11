Insecurity: Nigerian Youth Leaders Fault Ningi’s Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs

Share

The Coalition of Nigeria Youth Leaders (CONYL) has faulted Senator Abdul Ningi’s call for the removal of the nation’s Service Chiefs, stating that the lawmaker lacks the moral authority to make such a demand.

In a statement signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, the coalition reaffirmed its confidence in the Service Chiefs, commending their efforts in combating terrorism and banditry across the country.

CONYL, an umbrella body comprising youth organizations from all six geopolitical zones, said its attention was drawn to recent remarks by Senator Ningi questioning the ability of the Service Chiefs to address the nation’s security challenges.

“While we acknowledge the Senator’s right to express his opinion, it is imperative to present a balanced view grounded in facts and the visible progress made so far,” the group stated.

The coalition noted that although citizens have the right to hold leaders accountable, such criticisms should come from individuals with a credible track record in public service.

“For over two decades in public office, Senator Ningi has presided over a constituency plagued by underdevelopment, unemployment, and neglect.

His prolonged failure in governance has significantly contributed to the socio-economic decay that leaves many young people vulnerable to criminal exploitation,” the statement said.

CONYL argued that, contrary to Ningi’s claims, the Service Chiefs have demonstrated professionalism, strategic leadership, and dedication in dealing with insecurity.

“Under their leadership, numerous successful operations have dismantled criminal hideouts, neutralized bandits, recovered arms, and rescued kidnapped victims across various regions,” the statement added.

The coalition highlighted that coordinated efforts between the security agencies and local authorities have weakened the operational capabilities of terrorist and criminal groups.

“The improved security situation in many parts of the country is a direct result of their hard work and sacrifice, backed by the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” CONYL noted.

The group called on public figures to engage in constructive discourse and avoid comments that could demoralize security personnel or embolden criminal elements.

“National security demands unity, not division. While challenges remain, the progress achieved must be acknowledged and built upon,” the statement added.

CONYL reaffirmed its support for the Armed Forces and other security agencies and called for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen national security.

“CONYL remains committed to supporting the Armed Forces and all security agencies as they work tirelessly to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

Share