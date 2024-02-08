Insecurity: Nigerian Military Deploys Special Troops To Ekiti

A contingent of military personnel has been sent to Ekiti State to counteract the actions of bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the state.

Brig-Gen. John Lar, Commander of Artillery Brigade 32, Akure, addressed the soldiers at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital on Thursday.

Speaking after meeting the deployed personnel, Gen. Lar said the soldiers were sent to Ekiti to rid the state of criminals who are fomenting trouble.

He declared that there would be no place for criminals to hide as the military searched every crevice in Ekiti State and all the states that were adjourning.

He said: “There will be no nights and no days, as they are expected to clear the bushes within 24 hours, we just came now and we are starting now”.

Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (Rtd), the Special Advisor on Security for Ekiti State, stated that the soldiers have been instructed by the Chief of Army Staff to ensure that there is adequate security to bolster the state’s military and force all of the criminals out of their forest hideouts.

Brig-Gen. Ogundana noted, ”Ekiti has been a peaceful state but suddenly from nowhere, sad experiences, things we have not experienced before started happening, with the soldiers around, I can assure our people that everybody can sleep and close their eyes.

“We also want to inform the people of the state that we need information, timely information to help the troops to carry out their assignment, and tell us where these people are to make sure the job is easier for the troops.”