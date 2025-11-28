Insecurity: Nigeria To Produce Weapons, Other Military Hardware – DICON

…says gunpowder production to begin in 8 months’ time

Amid the security challenges in the country, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has assured of its readiness to begin local production of weapons, ammunition and other military hardware.

The Director General of DICON, Major General Babatunde Alaya, made the affirmation on Friday during a press conference to unveil the Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026.

Organised by dmg events in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), AFRIDEX complements the recent African Chief of Defence Staff Summit (ACDSS), which underscored the federal government’s efforts at tackling insecurity both internally and regionally.

General Alaya said ongoing partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)with companies will not only boost local production of equipment, but also cut foreign exchange substantially.

His words: We have some companies, partner companies, that are coming on board to produce ammunition, weapons, and other equipment”, the senior officer said.

He continued: “For instance, we are already assembling. Additionally, we have some additional companies that are already producing Mine Resistance Armoured Protected (MR-AP) vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“And we have signed a memorandum of understanding with other partners who are already producing the machinery and equipment.

“Very soon, Nigeria (and its partners) will start producing …and its partners will start producing gunpowder in Nigeria.

“And from our understanding, one of the major components of producing ammunition is gunpowder.

“Before we import from all over the world, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with all of our international partners, and in about eight months’ time, we will start producing gunpowder in Nigeria.”

In addition to that, he said DICON has also signed a memorandum of understanding with another indigenous company to start producing marine-shaped charges for marine exploration.

“So we have a lot of partners. There are just so many things. Some of our partners are already producing personal protective equipment for our troops.

“We don’t need to import any of those again because we have sufficient collaborators in the Nigerian ecosystem to produce that.

“We also have other partners that are producing uniforms and boots. So, the scope of the partnership to produce locally is vast.

Speaking on the exhibition, the Minister of State (Defence), Bello Matawalle, said the Federal government will showcase its newly-acquired capabilities to contain insecurity.

The former Zamfara State Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for investing heavily in advancing the nation’s defence capacity and capability.