Insecurity: Nigeria Needs Inward Transformation, Says Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has urged Nigeria’s leaders and citizens to seek inward transformation as a pathway to national renewal. Kumuyi made the remark in a media chat with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State yesterday.

The cleric who spoke against the backdrop of his forthcoming “Global Crusade with Kumuyi” in Port Harcourt, said that the aimed was to bring spiritual and social transformation to individuals, communities and the nation at large.

He described the programme with the theme, “Turning Point,” as a catalyst for positive change across all sectors of the society.

Kumuyi explained that the theme ‘’signifies a decisive moment in the lives of individuals and by extension, families, communities and the state. He said: “When we say turning point, we mean in every area and in all areas of our lives.”