The Muslim Ummah of South‑west Nigeria (MUSWEN) says the country needs an internal solution to its challenges, not a foreign invasion. The President of the group, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, said this while addressing a news conference to herald the 10th General Assembly of the Ummah in Osogbo recently. Oladejo, who is also the Deputy‑General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for the South, said the designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by President Donald Trump of the United States was unnecessary. He, however, said that internal solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges could be achieved by building trust, fostering dialogue, and collaboration between the government, security agencies, and diverse communities.

“The government must also promote inclusivity to ensure representation and participation of all groups in decision‑making processes. ” We also urge the government to address socio‑economic disparities in the country by implementing policies that reduce inequality and promote economic opportunities. “The country’s security architecture needs a critical reform at this point,” he said. Oladejo also said the allegations of genocide against Christians in the country made by Trump were incorrect. According to him, both Christians and Muslims have equally suffered from the murderous activities of terrorists.

“There is nothing like genocide against a particular faith in Nigeria. ” If there is anything, both religions—Christianity and Islam—suffer equally from the unfortunate onslaughts of bandits and insurgents,” he said. Oladejo said that those orchestrating the planned United States invasion as the be‑all solution to Nigeria’s security challenge do not love the country. He concluded that with cooperation and dedication, the country would overcome its present challenges.