Insecurity: Nigeria May Push For ECOWAS Protocol On Transhumance Review – Investigation

There are strong indications that the Federal Government may soon push for a review of the ECOWAS Protocol on Transhumance, in its quest to address the challenges of insecurity in parts of the country, with attendant deaths, destructions, and displacements.

Adopted in 1998, the treaty “recognises transhumance as a valuable economic activity, and aims to facilitate the free movement of livestock and herders across borders within ECOWAS member states”.

It further “provides a framework for cross-border transhumance, aiming to improve livestock productivity, food security, and address environmental concerns”.

Research further indicates that all that the herdsmen are required to possess, is an ECOWAS International Transhumance Certificate, which details herd composition, vaccinations, and itinerary.

In the face of the afore-stated instrument is the claim in some quarters that the killings in Benue, Plateau, and other general areas were being perpetrated by foreigners.

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, gave vent to this claim in a recent interview, wherein he further alleged occupation and land grab. Some establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, owing to the sensitive nature of the matter, assured of moves to influence a review of the Protocol.

This is owing to the fact that not all the sub-regional entities have domesticated the Agreement, thereby insulating them from enforcement. “My brother, you can take this to the bank: not all the member-nations have domesticated this ECOWAS Protocol on Transhumance.

“Do you know the implication of this development? It means that it lacks the force of enforcement, to the extent that it has not been so fossilised by their respective parliaments.

“Seriously, it’s high time we (Nigeria) stopped subscribing to some of these protocols, in demonstration of our ‘Big-Brother’ policy within continental, and sub-regional rights. “Foreign policy is anchored on three frameworks, viz selfpreservation, self-protection, and self-abnegation.

“I want to tell you authoritatively that contemporary nations, confronted with challenges of globalisation, choose self-protection, and self-preservation. “It is only when the two have been firmly established and rooted, that they consider selfabnegation, which is simply the denial of some convenience, to better the lot of a state/states, in this instant case,” a senior official explained.

A senior security personnel, who spoke in similar vein, aligned with the above submission, while calling on the Federal Government to fortify the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries.

Hear him: “I agree entirely with what the official stated, and just to add that priority must be given to border security, to deny people of interest free and unfettered entry into our beloved country, Nigeria.”

