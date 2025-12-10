Insecurity: Nigeria, India Boost Defence Partnership

The Indian Defence Adviser to Nigeria, Colonel Manoj Singh, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu yesterday at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) in Abuja.

The visit signalled a reaffirmation of the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and shared security interests.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele, quoted the Defence adviser as pledging his country’s willingness to broaden training opportunities for NA personnel, enhance technical exchanges in critical areas of mutual benefit, among others.

“Colonel Singh while making his remarks commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in tackling security challenges nationwide and expressed appreciation for the warm reception.

“He emphasised India’s willingness to broaden defence cooperation, expand training opportunities for Nigerian Army personnel and deepen technical exchanges in critical areas of mutual benefit,” Anele said. In his remarks, the COAS reiterated the urgent need to sustain an enduring partnership with the Indian Armed Forces.

“He described India’s long-standing support in military training, capacity building and defence development as invaluable, noting the need to further enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism operations, intelligence sharing, equipment support and professional military education.

“The visit featured the presentation of souvenirs to the Defence Adviser by the COAS as a symbol of friendship and continued cooperation. Colonel Singh also signed the visitors’ book and a group photograph,” the statement concluded.