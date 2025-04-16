Insecurity: Nigeria In State Of Emergency – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to cut short his holiday in France and return to Nigeria to address the Country’s escalating security challenges.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku declared that Nigeria is currently in a state of emergency.

The former vice president said, “While Tinubu dines under chandeliers in the land of good governance, the country he governs is spiraling into chaos.”

He continued, “Plateau has turned into a killing field, with over 100 lives lost in relentless attacks. Benue is bleeding.

“Boko Haram is seizing territory. And every single day, Nigerians sink deeper into poverty, insecurity, and despair.”

Atiku criticized Tinubu’s actions, calling them not only negligent but a clear dereliction of duty.

He added that if Tinubu had even a shred of empathy, he would cut his trip short and return immediately.

“A leader with an ounce of patriotism wouldn’t need to be begged to show up in times of crisis.

“The constitution mandates that the security and welfare of the people are the primary purpose of government. But under Tinubu, that sacred duty has been trashed,” Atiku said.

The former vice president also took issue with the official statement regarding Tinubu’s visit, arguing that “there is absolutely nothing Tinubu is doing in France that he couldn’t do in Lagos, or even in Iragbiji.”

He described the so-called “working visit” as nothing more than a vacation cloaked in official jargon.

Atiku further emphasized that Nigeria is in a full-blown state of emergency, noting that by the time the president returns from his latest trip, he will have spent 59 days in France since assuming office.

