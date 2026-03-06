Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs leaders who prioritise the safety of lives and property and not those who are preoccupied with selfish schemings on how to win the next elections

Obi, in a statement issued on X on Friday, condemned the horrific attack by terrorists on the community of Ngoshe in Borno State on Thursday, which targeted a military base and an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, claiming the lives of innocent civilians and soldiers, with many still missing.

He regretted that Nigeria is once again confronted with the painful reality of the daily suffering that far too many Nigerians are forced to endure.

“This is unacceptable,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor wondered how long Nigerians would continue to bear the consequences of poor leadership and mismanagement.

“How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken to secure our communities, protect the vulnerable, and dismantle the structures of these insurgents?” Obi asked.

He condemned the attitude of politicians who are concerned with how to win the next election while Nigerians are slaughtered daily by terrorists.

“What is more troubling is that amid these daily killings, our political leaders are preoccupied with selfish schemings on how to steal, grab and run away with the next election cycle, and keep us in insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment.

“Nigeria deserves a leadership that values human life above all else,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria is stronger than the terror that threatens it, but he said the nation cannot remain silent and cannot accept inaction.

“We must act now, for today’s victims, for tomorrow’s children, and for the Nigeria we all deserve,” Obi added.

He consoled with the families who lost their loved ones, the children who are now displaced, and the communities living in fear.

“I stand with you in grief and in resolve. Your pain is Nigeria’s pain. Your safety and dignity must be the priority of any government that claims to serve the people,” he added.