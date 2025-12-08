Insecurity: Nigeria Church’ll Laugh Last, Says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reminded Christians in Nigeria of the assurance of victory at last regardless of surrounding challenges in the nation.

He gave the reminder yesterday (prior to the church’s annual congress), at the December thanksgiving and prayer service with the theme, ‘The Great Builder’, for landlords/ladies, tenants and building materials merchants.

Drawing biblical references on how God builds houses for individuals as well as businesses, careers, marriages, etc, he pointed the divine promise of darkness not prevailing against the church, as he recalled Jesus’ words: “… On this your confession, ‘I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail.'”

Adeboye said: “That’s good news for us, particularly in Nigeria at a time like this. It doesn’t matter how hard the devil may try, it cannot prevail against the church. “Because it is God Himself who said, I will build my church. And when God builds, nobody can hold up.

When God opens a door, nobody can shut it. “It’s when God shuts a door that nobody can open it. So I have good news for you my children once again, put your mind at rest, the gates of hell shall not prevail. Whether the devil likes it or not, the church is going to laugh last.