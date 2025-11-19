Insecurity: Nigeria Becoming ‘Disgraced Nation’ – Obi 

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed worry over Nigeria’s escalating insecurity, warning that the country is fast becoming a “now disgraced nation,” a phrase recently used by United States President, Donald Trump.

Obi, in a post on Wednesday, said the shocking wave of kidnappings and terror attacks, including the abduction of 25 persons, the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other military officers in Borno State, and Tuesday’s attack in Kwara underscores a nation in distress.

He criticised the Federal Government for allegedly instigating internal crises within major opposition parties instead of uniting the country at a time of heightened insecurity.

According to him, political turmoil currently rocking the PDP, Labour Party, SDP and others is “deliberately orchestrated by a government that should be embracing everyone.”

Obi recalled how the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua once insisted on the stability of all political parties, instructing then-INEC Chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu, not to undermine any party but to ensure each operated legally for the sake of democracy.

He said today’s situation is the opposite, alleging that the current administration is intent on weakening opposition parties rather than strengthening democratic institutions.

Obi asserted that in genuine democracies, opposition voices are respected, elections reflect the people’s will, and governance is inclusive to guarantee peace and national progress.