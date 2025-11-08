Insecurity: Niger Speaker Wants Traditional Rulers Empowered

…Gets traditional title of Dokacin of Borgu kingdom

As part of measures to address the current security situation in the country, the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has called for a definite and well-defined role for traditional institutions in the country.

The Speaker said over the weekend in New Bussa, Borgu local government area of the state, when he was conferred with the traditional title of the Dokacin Borgu kingdom by the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Haliru Dantoro, that it will also enhance their contributions to national development.

The conferment of the traditional title on the Speaker and other personalities by the Emir was part of activities to mark his 10th year anniversary on the throne of the Borgu kingdom.

He pointed out that as the custodians of the culture and tradition of the people, a clear and well-defined role will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

According to him, “the traditional rulers could help greatly towards addressing the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

“We all know that their close connection to the community gives them a potential role in local security efforts and community policing initiatives.

“For them to help tackle the situation, there must be a clear and well-defined role for them. There must be legislation to that effect.

“I am calling on States’ Houses of Assembly to support the call for a definite role for traditional institutions in the country.

“We could see that, despite the lack of a clear-cut role, the traditional institutions in Nigeria have continued to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, resolving conflicts, and promoting social and economic development at the local level.

“They act as a bridge between communities and the modern government, preserving cultural heritage and traditions while advising elected officials on various issues.

“They have continued to enforce rules within their domains, advising leaders, and mobilising communities for collective action”.

Other distinguished personalities within and outside the Borgu kingdom were conferred with different traditional titles by the Emir.