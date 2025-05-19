Insecurity: Niger Seeks Workable Solution To End Challenges

Share

As part of measures to curtail the insecurity challenges bedevilling parts of the state, the Niger State government is set to engage stakeholders in a security summit.

The summit is aimed at engaging critical stakeholders in the state security architecture at the local, state and federal levels to proffer solutions to the security challenges in the State.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security Mohammed Abdullahi made this known during a pre-summit briefing in which he disclosed that the summit would bring together traditional and religious institutions, youth and women groups and the inter-tribal community.

According to him “the summit is aimed at engaging the critical stakeholders in the security architecture at local, state and federal levels so as to proffer workable solution to the insecurity challenges within the State.

“These include but not limited to government officials, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, youth and women associations, the media and Inter Tribal organisations.

“Others are Transport Groups, Human Rights/Opinion Groups, tadio callers, victims of insecurity and the media.”

The theme of the summit according to him “Collaborative Approach to Security and Peace Building with a view to Safe- Guiding Niger State” shall also involve sharing and protecting information about threats, vulnerability and risk that impact public safety.

