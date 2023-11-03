Insecurity: Niger Govt To Relocate Affected Students, Schools To Minna

The Niger State Government says it will relocate schools in parts of the state shut down because of the activities of terrorists to Minna. The Commissioner for Lands and Survey Maurice Magaji said on Thursday the government took the decision to ensure that the students from the affected areas continue with their education.

Magaji said the government is working to check the security issues in the areas. He said: “The state government is working to combat banditry and pending when the security situation is addressed, the affected students will be moved to Minna where schools will be built for them.

“This is because of the compassion that Governor Muhammad Bago has for the affected students.” The commissioner also decried encroachment on school land by residents, urging them to leave. He said: “We intend to reclaim all school land encroached on by people.”