Insecurity: Niger Govt To Install Early Warning Alarm In Public Schools

As part of plans to overcome the barriers to learning caused by insecurity in Niger State, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed has disclosed that the government has resolved to upgrade security infrastructure in public schools.

While decrying the detrimental impact of insecurity on the state’s education system, she said plans are also underway to establish early warning systems in public schools around vulnerable areas.

She said during her welcome address at the dissemination meeting of the report on “The Impact of Insecurity on Access to Education in Niger State” held at Haske Luxury Hotel in Minna that out of the schools shut down due to insecurity, 29 have been reopened and 20 renovated due to damage across the state.

According to her, “the state government has decided to relocate many of the affected schools in high-risk areas to safer areas.

“As a government, we will ensure tackle the root causes of insecurity through social welfare programs for conflict-affected households. Plans are underway to upgrade security infrastructure in schools and to establish early warning systems in vulnerable areas.”

The Commissioner further commended UNICEF and other partners for their technical inputs and unwavering support.

Earlier, Chief of Education, UNICEF Nigeria, Vanessa Lee, represented by Mr Believe Eke, Education Specialist, in her message highlighted the importance of addressing insecurity’s impact on education in Niger State.

She emphasized that the study presented was aimed at providing evidence-based insights for effective decision-making and policy development to ensure quality education for children in conflict-affected areas.

In both their responses, the Education Secretary of Shiroro LGA, Usaini Baba and that of Rafi LGA, Ahmed Madaki, explained that presently, insecurity has been brought partially under control compared to what was obtained three years ago in their LGAs.

Madaki said at the peak of the banditry attacks in Rafi LGA, a total of 34 schools were shut down while 24 have been reopened, and others have been relocated to a safer environment.

Highlights of the meeting were the unveiling of various reports and recommendations.