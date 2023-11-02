Insecurity: Niger Govt Sets To Relocate Affected Students, Schools To Minna

As a result of the activities of bandits and other criminals in parts of the state, the Niger State Government on Thursday announced that it will relocate schools that were shut down to Minna, the state capital.

Making this known during the state Post EXCO briefing in Minna, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barristee Maurice Magaji explained that the state government decided in order to ensure that the students from the affected areas continue with their education uninterrupted.

Responding to the question, of whether the State government had given up in the fight against banditry, Magaji disclosed that the State government is working tirelessly to ensure insecurity is adequately tackled before relocating the schools back to their original locations.

According to him, “the State government is working run the clock to combat banditry and pending when the security situation is addressed, the affected students will be moved to Minna where schools will be built for them.

“This is because of the compassion that the state governor, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Umar Bago has for the affected students”

The commissioner for Lands and Survey also decried encroachment into school land by residents of the state while urging them to as a matter of urgency vacate such areas.

Accordingly, he said “we (government) intend to reclaim all school lands encroached into by the people. Those that have encroached into areas in the state will be given elsewhere to build. We are also urging Nigerlites who have not started processing their Certificate of Occupancy (C of O ) to step forward and commerce the process”.