Insecurity: Niger Govt Receives 17 Rescued Victims

The Niger State Government on Friday received seventeen (17) kidnapped victims who were rescued in Kaduna State earlier in March.

It should be recalled that the victims, who are mainly women and teenagers, were abducted on March 3, 2025, at Loto Village, near Kuchi Sarkin-Pawa, in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who received the victims on behalf of the government, “We are happy to receive them back alive.”

The Deputy Governor, alongside other government functionaries, was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, at the State Police Headquarters in Minna.

