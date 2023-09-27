Insecurity: Ngige Heads Ohanaeze Ndigbo Employment, Skill Acquisition Committee

The pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. (Dr) Chris Ngige as the Chairman of its Committee on Employment and Skill Acquisition.

Ohanaeze’s strategic move to appoint

Ngige as head of the committee was part of its determination to use non-kinetic means, especially job creation to end the menace of insecurity in the South-East region of Nigeria.

The appointment was contained in a letter to the former Anambra State Governor by Ohaneze Ndigbo, dated September 11, 2023, and, signed by the Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay.

According to the letter, the Committee would be inaugurated by the President General of Ohaaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The membership which comprises politicians of different party affiliations, seasoned technocrats, and distinguished academics, is expected to work with Governors in the seven Ohaneze member states, namely, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, and Rivers, to reinvent the entrepreneurial spirit of the people and empower young persons from the region with one, two or more skills to earn a living after primary, secondary or tertiary education, or even become entrepreneurs.

Members of the committee are Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Dr. Ray Okpara, Chief Osita Chidoka, Chief Chukwu Nwachukwu, Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, Charles Ogbu, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, and Dr. Peter Mbam.

Others are Godwin Ogbaga (Esq.), Chief Tony Ukasanya, Frank Mgbada (Esq.), Prof. Augustine Okolie, and representatives of the World Igbo Congress, the Council Igbo States in America (CISA), and Ohaneze Ndigbo branches in Europe, USA, Canada, South Africa, and Asia.

Representatives of the Ministries of Education from the five Ohaneze states were also included in the committee.