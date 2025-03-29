Insecurity: NFSS Urges Tinubu To Assent To Security Bill

Share

The Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to a bill already passed by both chambers of the National Assembly to enhance security across the country.

The NFSS Commandant General, Wole Joshua Osotimehin, made this appeal during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, noting that the agency has received relevant training from security institutions.

According to him, Nigeria has one of the lowest police-to-forest ratios globally, with only 3.8% coverage, far below the minimum 25% requirement that every country is expected to maintain.

He described the bill’s passage as a landmark achievement.

Osotimehin emphasized that, given Nigeria’s security challenges, it is imperative for the President to grant assent to the bill to strengthen the security of forest areas, which are often used as hideouts by criminals.

He said, “With the passage of this bill, the security of our forests will be enhanced through intelligence gathering, which will support the military, police, and other relevant agencies in maintaining peace and stability in our country.”

Osotimehin explained that the NFSS has a distinct mandate that sets it apart from other security agencies.

He maintained that, with the specialized training it has received from various security institutions, the agency is well-equipped to assist in intelligence gathering within forested areas.

“The police have trained us on security management and grassroots security challenges.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has provided training on organizational management. The Department of State Services (DSS) has trained us on intelligence gathering.

“The National Park Service and the Ministry of Environment have also trained us to detect illegal activities within forested regions.

“Additionally, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has equipped us with skills to combat drug trafficking. As you know, 80% of crimes committed today are influenced by drugs,” he asserted.

Osotimehin assured Nigerians that the Forest Security Service is ready to be fully mobilized in the interest of national security.

