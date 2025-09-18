Insecurity: NEC Declines Deliberation On State Police

Contrary to expectations, the National Economic Council (NEC) at its 152nd meeting on Thursday failed to deliberate on the issue of state police as a measure to curb insecurity across Nigeria, despite growing pressure from governors and stakeholders.

Over 34 state governors have already indicated interest in adopting state police. It was gathered that the matter had been slated for discussion at a previous NEC meeting but was stepped down. Sources at Thursday’s meeting disclosed that it was not included in the agenda, despite its importance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while receiving a delegation from Katsina State led by Governor Dikko Radda, had earlier directed security agencies to intensify operations in the state following a surge in banditry. He announced plans to deploy advanced military hardware, surveillance drones, and additional forest guards to strengthen security.

“The security challenges that we are facing are surmountable. Yes, we have porous borders. We inherited weaknesses that could have been addressed earlier. It is a challenge that we must fix, and we are facing it,” Tinubu said.

The President added that he had instructed all security agencies to provide daily operational feedback from Katsina. “I am reviewing all the aspects of security; I have to create state police. We are looking at that holistically. We will defeat insecurity. We must protect our children, our people, our livelihood, our places of worship, and our recreational spaces. They can’t intimidate us,” he stressed.

The push for state policing dates back to February 2024, when the federal government set up a committee to explore modalities for its creation. The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed at the time that Tinubu and state governors had agreed on a framework.

On May 10, 2025, governors of the 19 Northern States under the Northern Governors’ Forum also endorsed the establishment of state police. In a communiqué issued at the end of their joint meeting in Kaduna, the forum emphasised the need for decentralised security management to effectively combat insecurity.

“We reiterated our support for the creation of state police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off,” the forum’s chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, said.