Insecurity: NEC Approves N100bn For Rehabilitation Of Security Agencies’ Training Institutions 

…as Shettima says, economic reforms must deliver visible impact to Nigerians across states

…puts ECA at $525,823.39

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the sum of N100 billion, subject to a final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for the rehabilitation of training institutions for police and other security agencies in Nigeria.

This followed recommendations by the ad hoc committee earlier constituted to assess the state of police and security agencies’ training institutions nationwide.

At its 154th meeting held virtually on Wednesday, NEC also approved the sum of N2.6 billion for consultancy services for the project.

President Tinubu had, at the 152nd meeting of the NEC in October, proposed the overhaul and revamp of training institutions for security agencies nationwide.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, had in his presentation to Council underscored the urgency and significance of the condition of the training facilities, saying most of the training institutions are in dire condition.

Following the presentation by the Governor, the Chairman of the NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the commitment of the government to address the situation.

He also charged governors of the 36 states of the federation to ensure that economic reforms by the state governments translate into clear, measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Noting that governance is meaningful only when citizens can feel its impact, the Vice President particularly urged all tiers of government to focus on execution rather than rhetoric.

He said the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation,” the Vice President said.

The Accountant General of the Federation updated that Council, stating that the Excess Crude Account as at November 2025 stood at $525,823.39; Stabilisation account-N71,647,494,101.12 and Natural Resources Development Account at N79,252,769,532.35.

The Council also received updates from its Ad-hoc panel on polio eradication from the Chairman and the Governor of Gombe State.

The Council therefore resolved that State Governments work closely with security agencies to support safe access for vaccination teams, particularly in settlements affected by insecurity or hard-to-reach terrain.

“LGA Chairmen should be fully involved in campaign oversight by chairing the Evening Review Meetings (ERMS), where daily performance is assessed, bottlenecks identified, and corrective measures taken in real time,” the Council resolved.

The NEC equally received updates on the post and availability of domestic gas by the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperokpe Ekpo.

“It approved the committee’s prayers to, among other things, concur with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the payment of outstanding obligations to the tune of ₦185 billion to gas producers to ensure improved supply of gas for domestic production,” Stanley Nkwocha, a presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, added.