Insecurity: N’East Youth Group Canvasses Support For Military

The North-East Youth Renaissance Group (NYRG) has expressed confidence that with greater determination and public support, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will continue to decimate terrorists threatening communities in the region and across the country.

The group said the North-East is facing a dire security situation marked by frequent attacks and hardship, but believes that with sustained backing, the military can reverse the trend.

The NYRG made this assertion in response to the foiled attacks by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on New Marte and the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Kumshe in Borno State. The Tuesday night assaults left at least 15 ISWAP members dead after they were repelled by troops.

In a press release, NYRG Secretary Bello Alhaji commended the synergy between various arms of the military, describing the efforts as a testament to the capacity of the AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

“NYRG commends what happened in Marte and Kumshe. It reaffirms our confidence in the Armed Forces of Nigeria under General Musa to defend the nation. The renewed sense of jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism will ultimately usher in lasting peace and enable socio-economic growth in the North-East,” the statement read.

He urged residents of the region to remain steadfast in their support for the military.

“Our role as citizens of the North-East is to continue to pray for and support our troops as they strive to change the grim realities our region currently faces,” he added.

