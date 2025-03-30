Insecurity: NDYC Condemns Campaign Against Matawalle

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has strongly condemned the smear campaign against Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defense, by certain political elements.

The NDYC described the campaign as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the ongoing fight against insecurity and destabilize Nigeria’s national security apparatus for selfish political gains.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan, the group emphasized that Matawalle has shown unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in Nigeria, particularly in areas affected by banditry and terrorism.

The group highlighted his instrumental leadership in advancing counterterrorism measures, which has led to significant breakthroughs in Zamfara, Kebbi, and other states grappling with violent criminal elements.

“The recent successful operations that neutralized over 40 terrorists stand as a testament to his effectiveness and resolve in tackling the menace of insecurity head-on.

“However, rather than commend him for these crucial efforts, there is an insidious campaign of blackmail and misinformation aimed at discrediting his noble work.

“We reject these baseless allegations emanating from Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji and his cohorts.

“The timing of these politically motivated accusations suggests a deliberate attempt to weaken national security efforts and embolden criminal elements that have long tormented innocent Nigerians.”

The NDYC, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu and all well-meaning Nigerians to see through the charade and reject the politics of distraction and division.

“Security should never be reduced to a pawn in political chess games. The fight against terrorism and banditry must remain a top priority, and those leading the charge, like Dr. Matawalle, deserve collective support, not politically motivated attacks.”

Furthermore, the NDYC urged security agencies to investigate and expose any individuals or groups attempting to sabotage national security efforts for political gain.

“Those who seek to destabilize the country by undermining security officials must be held accountable for their actions.”

The NDYC also called on Nigerian youth, especially those in the Niger Delta, to remain vigilant against political manipulations designed to divide and weaken the nation.

“Nigeria needs unity, focus, and support for those genuinely working to ensure collective safety and prosperity.”

