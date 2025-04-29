Insecurity: N’Central Governors To Conduct Joint Operations

Share

In a renewed effort to address the growing insecurity in the North Central geopolitical zone, governors from the region have resolved to conduct joint security operations aimed at tackling the resurgence of criminal activities.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who is also the Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, disclosed this on Tuesday while presiding over an expanded State Security Council meeting at the Government House in Lafia.

He revealed that the decision to launch joint security operations was reached during a recent meeting of North Central governors held in Abuja.

Governor Sule stated that the initiative is designed to flush out criminals—particularly bandits, kidnappers, and armed gangs—terrorizing communities across the region.

He cited recent security challenges in Plateau, Benue, and parts of Kwara States as key reasons for the collective action.

“One of the reasons why we needed to have this meeting is because, starting from Wednesday last week, we held the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Northern Governors’ Forum meetings, which ran late into the early hours of Thursday. Security was a key agenda at both meetings,” he explained.

The Governor added that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, participated in the discussions and emphasized the need for a coordinated response.

“After those discussions, we convened another meeting under the North Central Governors’ Forum on Thursday, where we proposed joint operations in areas such as the Wamba–Bokkos axis, a known flashpoint,” he said.

According to him, other target areas include border regions between Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi States, which have been identified as potential infiltration routes for fleeing criminals.

Governor Sule expressed concern that bandits and terrorists, under pressure from intensified military operations in Borno and other North-Western states, may attempt to escape into North Central territories like Nasarawa.

“We must be proactive. Waiting until incidents occur before acting is no longer acceptable,” he stressed.

He mentioned recent intelligence reports pointing to the convergence of fleeing bandits in locations such as the Sardauna Forest in Toto Local Government Area and Farin Tsauni.

The Governor also reviewed recent gains made by security agencies in the state, commending them for arrests related to kidnapping and gunrunning in Lafia, Kokona, Doma, Nasarawa-Eggon, Wamba, Awe, Keana, and Nasarawa LGAs.

“I urge you to ensure that those arrested are properly investigated and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent,” he said.

He appreciated traditional rulers, community leaders, and particularly youths, for their continued support for the government’s peace and security efforts.

He also expressed satisfaction with the recent peaceful return of the Bassa people to their ancestral home in Toto LGA.

Share