Insecurity: NAWOJ Zone D Calls For Enhanced Security Measures

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Zone D has called for strengthened security measures to curb the rising wave of violent crimes and attacks across the country, particularly in the North Central region.

The call was issued in a communique at the end of the Zone D Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, and presided over by Vice President Chizoba Ogbeche.

The association expressed dismay at the spate of violent crimes and incessant attacks on communities nationwide, noting the devastating consequences of insecurity. While acknowledging efforts by federal and state governments, NAWOJ urged more proactive measures, including enhanced surveillance, effective policing, timely arrests, and judicious prosecution of perpetrators to serve as deterrents.

“Protection of lives and property must remain a top priority at all levels of government,” the communique stated, calling on both the government and media to avoid underplaying the impact of these attacks.

NAWOJ Zone D also appealed to the Federal Government to implement poverty-alleviation programmes, emphasizing that such initiatives, particularly those creating employment for youth, would strengthen national security and improve women’s welfare.

Highlighting the deplorable state of roads and highways, the association urged both federal and state authorities to address these challenges to enhance trade, boost productivity, and reduce road accidents.

The women journalists commiserated with the people and government of Niger State over the recent tanker explosion that claimed many lives. They called on emergency agencies to adopt proactive measures and launch robust public awareness campaigns against scooping fuel at accident scenes.

On politics, NAWOJ Zone D urged political aspirants to focus on issue-based governance rather than solely on elections. The association congratulated the new INEC Chairman on his appointment, urging him to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible elections in 2027.

The group also advocated for active women participation in politics, stressing the need for stakeholder support for the pending Special Seats for Women Bill at the National Assembly.

NAWOJ Zone D expressed appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Sule and First Lady Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule for their support for women and children, as well as for backing the success of the ZEC meeting. The association commended the governor for appointing more women, including women journalists, into his cabinet and for advancing infrastructural development in the state.

The leadership observed a minute of silence in memory of the late former NAWOJ FCT Chapter Chairperson, Comrade Stella Okoh-Esene, and other departed members, while urging women journalists to prioritize their health despite demanding schedules.