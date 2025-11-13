Insecurity: Navy Special Operations Commander Assures Operation Hadin Kai Of Support

The Nigerian Navy has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the ongoing efforts to eliminate Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region and the Northeast.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, gave the assurance during a two-day maiden operational assessment visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri.

Rear Admiral Soyemi said the Navy’s Special Operations Command would continue to advance national security objectives through enhanced coordination and control, particularly under the Naval Base Lake Chad.

“The Nigerian Navy Special Operations will continue to support the overall national security objectives through coordinated command and control mechanisms, particularly under the Naval Base Lake Chad,” he stated.

The visit, he said, aimed to strengthen inter-service synergy among the Armed Forces and enhance joint operational effectiveness across the North East theatre.

Rear Admiral Soyemi explained that the visit also provided an opportunity to assess operational readiness, review successes, identify challenges, and address critical issues requiring intervention. He emphasised the importance of jointness and synergy among security components, noting that such collaboration enhances effectiveness, flexibility, resilience, and information dominance.

He added that the Nigerian Navy Headquarters’ intervention in the theatre would serve as a force multiplier in the fight against insurgency and terrorism, in line with the Navy’s spectrum strategy and national security objectives, while also contributing to the region’s economic growth.

Rear Admiral Soyemi commended the comprehensive briefings received from OPHK components, describing them as insightful and detailed, and assured that all concerns raised would be conveyed to the appropriate naval authorities for prompt attention.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, appreciated the Nigerian Navy’s unprecedented support, noting that the maritime component had significantly enhanced operational activities and overall mission success.

“The future of the battle space depends on our domination of the entire area. We must secure it, not just for security reasons, but also for its economic value,” Major General Abubakar said.

The visit was attended by Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Essen Efanga; General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Oguchukwu Unachukwu (represented by the Chief of Staff, 7 Division); component commanders and principal staff officers of the Headquarters Theatre Command and 7 Division, Nigerian Army.

The event concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to the visiting FOC and a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.