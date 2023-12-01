Insecurity: NASS Ready To Partner With Military –Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the 10th Senate, under his leadership, was ready to support the Nigerian military to achieve its set goals of providing national security. Akpabio gave the assurance when he received in courtesy, the management of the Nigeria Defence College (NDC), led by its Commandant, Rear Admiral Muyiwa Olotu, in his office yesterday.

A statement by the Special Assistant Media to the President of the Senate, Jackson Udom, quoted the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, to have said that: “The 10th Senate under my leadership will, at all times, support our soldiers to achieve national peace and security. “We will take up your re- quest for the completion of your Administrative Block at the Permanent site with the Chief of Defence Staff and be rest assured that something positive would be done about your request.”

According to the former Minority Leader of the 8th Senate: “We are very proud of the contributions of your men in keeping this country safe, even at the risk of paying the supreme price. Through your commitment, insecurity has been reduced to a controlled level. The President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to the welfare and care of our soldiers and their families is very paramount.

“I thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, Senator Bola Tinubu and the armed forces for having the trust in you to occupy this sensitive office of the Commandant of the NDC. “On behalf of the 10th Senate, let me assure you that you shall never work alone in your determination to make this country safe for all of us. I thank you for your service to Nigerians.

Thank you for extending your training services to staff of the National Assembly, particularly our Sergeant- at-Arms.” In his brief remarks, Senate Committee Chairman on Inter Parliamentary Matters, Jimoh Ibrahim, charged the leadership of the National Defence College to be more concerned about local security. He noted that National security shouldn’t be the focus; rather individual security should take pre-eminence in our fight against insurgency.

Earlier in his speech, the Commandant, who attended the Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, just as the President of the Senate, thanked him for instilling in him then, that virtue of discipline as their General Senior Prefect, which has seen him risen to the position of a Rear Admiral in the Nigerian Military.