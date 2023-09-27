Insecurity; NAF Launches Airstrikes In Anambra, Imo

…Destroys Armory.

Two weeks after the Anambra State Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye hinted that the Joint Task Force on Security (JTF) may consider the application of airstrikes to neutralize the strongholds of the unknown gunmen men in the area, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched air strikes on some Communities in Anambra and Imo States respectively.

The airstrikes were launched on Osumoghu town in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State as well as Aku Ihube in Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

According to a statement by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the airstrikes were conducted as a result of a credible intelligence report of a concluded had plans to unleash mayhem on residents and other people in the areas

Gabkwet noted in the statement that the air operations were conducted following credible intelligence reports that the fighters had finalized plans to unleash mayhem on the residents and other states in the region.

He, however, said that some of the bombed locations were fingered to be the armories of the separatist movement.

The statement said, “Aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Udo Ka II, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State. The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other states in Southeast Nigeria from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received. ”

“Air strikes were also conducted on, the same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State after a detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout.

“Consequently, air strikes were also authorised to strike the hideout. The targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success” he said.