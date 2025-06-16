Insecurity: NAF Fasttracks Acquisition Of AH-1Z Helicopters

Share

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken steps to fast-track the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters as part of sustained efforts to bolster its operational capabilities.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar led a high-level delegation to the United States for a Programme Management Review Meeting on the acquisition of the 12 helicopters.

He said the strategic meeting, held from June 9 to 13, in San Diego, California, brought together top officials from the United States Government and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron, manufacturers of the AH-1Z helicopters.

Ejodame said: “Following the programme review, the CAS proceeded to Camp Pendleton, California, where he visited the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367) and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39 (MALS-39), both under the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39. “These squadrons are actively engaged in the operation and maintenance of the AH-1Z helicopter.

“During the visit, the CAS had the opportunity to inspect the helicopters firsthand and engage with senior officers of the United States Marine Corps on best practices for the operation, sustainment, and logistics support of the AH-1Z platform.”

In his remarks during the engagement, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed appreciation to the US Government for its enduring strategic partnership.

He said the acquisition of the AH-1Z Viper helicopters would significantly enhance the NAF’s combat effectiveness, operational efficiency, and mission readiness.

He reaffirmed the NAF’s determination to expedite the procurement process by ensuring the platforms were delivered in the shortest possible time. He said: “Every necessary step will be taken to facilitate a seamless procurement and integration process.

