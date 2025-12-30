Insecurity: N2.9bn Paid As Ransom As Over 200 People Still In Bandits’ Captivity –Bukkuyum Lg Chair

The Chairman of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Abubakar Umar Faru, has revealed that residents of the LGA have paid over N2.9 billion in ransom to armed bandits from 2015 to date.

Faru stated that the payments were made across the 17 districts of the local government, which have been under sustained attacks, resulting in mass killings, abductions, and economic devastation.

Speaking with DCL Hausa, the chairman disclosed that over 1,065 people have been killed in the area within the last decade, while farming activities were completely halted in 2025 due to insecurity. He said: “From the records compiled from all the 17 districts, 1,065 residents were killed, over N2.9 billion was paid as ransom, and thousands of livestock were rustled.”

According to him, bandits rustled 84,928 cows, 52,423 goats, and 187 camels, leaving many households without a means of livelihood. Faru identified Gando Forest as a major hideout for bandits, calling on the Federal Government to launch decisive military operations to dismantle the criminal camps operating in the area.

He further disclosed that over 200 people, including women and children, have been abducted from Bukkuyum communities and remain in captivity. The council chairman appealed to the Federal Government to intensify security efforts, noting that while the Zamfara State Government and local authorities were doing their best, they lacked direct control over federal security agencies.