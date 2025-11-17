Insecurity: Mutfwang Preaches Unity, Says Plateau Under God’s Protection

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on citizens to wholeheartedly embrace thanksgiving, unity and forgiveness as the state continues to consolidate peace and pursue sustainable development.

The governor made the call yesterday during the Annual Thanksgiving Service of COCIN Headquarters Church, Jos, with the theme, “Thanksgiving: A Time of Reflection.”

Addressing the congregation, Mutfwang expressed gratitude to God for His enduring grace and mercy over Plateau State, noting that despite various challenges, God’s protective hand has remained evident.

He said: “I want to thank God as a person, as a family man, and as the governor of this state because I know in many respects, God’s mercy has been upon Plateau.

“If it had not been the Lord, Plateau would have been telling a different story today.”

He underscored the importance of cultivating a heart of gratitude, urging worshippers to constantly seek God’s help in maintaining a thankful and humble spirit.

The governor admonished citizens to let go of bitterness and resentment, reminding them that anger destroys only the one who harbours it.

He encouraged all to “pray that God will give us the continuous spirit of thanksgiving and brotherhood.” Mutfwang reaffirmed his desire for deeper unity across Plateau communities, describing forgiveness as a vital catalyst for harmony and progress.