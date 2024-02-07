Insecurity Must Not Be Tolerated In Nigeria, Obi Tells FG

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra State on Wednesday said Nigeria’s current state of insecurity must not be tolerated.

Obi made the remark while reacting to the abduction of people on a mass transit bus travelling through Kogi State to Abuja.

According to the economic expert, this is why he has been warning President Bola Tinubu-led government to develop more imaginative and serious approaches to combating national insecurity.

Taking to his verified X page,

The former governor of Anambra State wrote on his X account, “As insecurity, banditry and kidnapping continue to spread unchecked in the country, I am yet greatly saddened by the reports of the kidnapping of some passengers who were travelling to Abuja in public transportation buses.

READ ALSO:

“These brothers and sisters were reportedly kidnapped in Kogi State, yesterday, on their way to Abuja. The security of lives and property remains a high governance priority which must be given the urgent attention it deserves, by the government and relevant agencies.

“I appeal to the people unleashing these waves of terror on the nation to have a change of heart and abandon such criminal acts. Our thoughts are with the families of the kidnapped victims, as we unite in efforts towards their safe release and better security for our country.

“This level of insecurity must not continue to be tolerated in our nation now or in the future. The government must evolve more serious and innovative strategies for dealing with this climate of insecurity.

“When widespread insecurity is added to the hunger and deepening poverty ravaging our country, the plight of the nation becomes even more precarious.”