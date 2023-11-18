Insecurity: Mother, Twin Babies, 5 Others Kill By Gunmen In Sokoto

Tragedy struck six communities of Gongono District in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, when suspected gunmen attacked and razed a commercial vehicle, killed a mother, her twin babies, and five others and razed six communities.

Hitherto, in less than 24 hours of the attack on the vehicle, some aggrieved people also attacked, killed four people and razed down six communities in the area.

Malam Buhari, the husband who lost his wife in the incident said the late mother of the twin babies delivered around 2.35 am at her matrimonial home and met her waterloo on that fateful night.

However, within an hour of giving birth to the two babies, the mother of the twins started witnessing blood bleeding and as they could not control the bleeding at home, they immediately resolved to carry her to the hospital in Tangaza town for medical treatments.

Speaking further, he said that in transit to the hospital, a bandit stopped the vehicle conveying six passengers and immediately started shooting gunshots at the vehicle which resulted in the igniting fire that burnt the vehicle and the death of the vehicle driver, woman, her two babies and another person burnt down inside the car.

He urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure justice prevails and bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

Contacted for his comments, Sole Administrator of the area, Allah Isa Salihu Bashir Kalanjeni, confirmed the incident and assured that his council is taking measures to address and averts similar incidents in the area.

Kalanjeni who spoke through the councillor representing Gongono area, Hon Zayyanu said his council had already inspected the attacked areas and sympathized with the victims.

He lamented over the attacked and noted that the aggrieved people retaliated as they suspected that gunmen were from those communities .

He state others who sustained injuries were admitted at Wamakko Orthopedic hospital for medical treatments .

Abdullahi Musa who is the resident of the area said the affected villages were said to be the fulani settlements ,the communities are Mano, Bugawa,Bajaga,Bagida ,Buta, Kaurawo respectively.

The attack

was unconnected with that of the vehicle and seems to be as a retaliation happened on the wee hours of Thursday that is in less than 24 hours of the vehicle attacked .

Musa pointed out that in the cause of the attacked four persons were innocently murdered ,they include two biological brothers of the same parents ,Ummo Buba a 30 year and Manuga Buba 25 years old of Bagida village.

“More than 30 houses and 5 silos full of grains and the two innocent Fulani boys were been burnt beyond recognition”.

He further alleged that the suspected perpetrators who led the destruction of lives and properties in Bagida village were Muntari Mohammed Ruwa-wuri (Leader of the team) and Dogo Magini Ruwa-wuri.

He maintain that the suspected mob arrived in large number and stormed Bagida community at about 8am in the morning and they operated for more that two hours.