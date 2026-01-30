Insecurity: Mobilise Youths To Give Us Information, DHQ Urges Nat’l Leaders

…452 terrorists arrested, 124 surrendered, 284 kidnap victims rescued

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has tasked leaders and critical stakeholders on the need to mobilise “Eligible” youths in support of ongoing military operations across the country.

This is as it assured that citizens’ cooperation and collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other relevant security agencies will achieve enduring peace and security.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, who stated this on Friday while providing an update on troops’ operational gains in January, reiterated the centrality of an all-of-society and all-of-stakeholders’ approach in the ongoing fight to reaffirm the full authority of the State across the country.

During the period under review, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) further revealed that “troops in various theatres neutralized several terrorists, arrested four hundred and fifty-two (452) suspected terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements, rescued about two hundred and eighty-four (284) kidnapped victims, while one hundred and twenty-four (124) terrorists as well as their family members surrendered to troops”.

The senior officer said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterate their unwavering commitment to the successful conduct of ongoing military operations across all theatres.

“Our troops remain focused, professional, and resolute in the discharge of their constitutional mandate to safeguard lives, property, and the territorial integrity of the nation.

“While challenges persist, significant progress continues to be recorded through sustained operations, inter-agency collaboration, and the support of local communities”.

He conveyed the appreciation, cooperation, resilience, and patriotism of Nigerians, whose timely information, understanding, and support have remained critical to operational success.

“We also acknowledged the media for their responsible reporting and partnership in ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

“The Armed Forces will continue to adapt, innovate, and respond decisively to evolving security threats.

“With the continued cooperation of citizens and stakeholders, we are confident of achieving lasting peace and stability. The Chief of Defence Staff’s mantra is ‘See Something, Say Something”

“The Defence Headquarters urges all national leaders and stakeholders to mobilise eligible youths and provide the military information”, the two-star General offered.