Insecurity: Military Reviewing Strategies To Re-Establish Full Authority –FG

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Chris Musa (rtd), has directed Service Chiefs to visit the NorthWest and North-East to rejig military operations. The directive came during a meeting yesterday at the Ministry of Defence, where Musa met with Service Chiefs to discuss security challenges in the affected zones.

In a brief obtained by New Telegraph, the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) assured the public of ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to reestablish the full authority of the state across the country. According to Musa, the result is manifesting in the elimination of key terrorist commanders, and their fighters across operational theatres.

He appealed to members of the public to discharge their civic responsibility by providing actionable information to the Military, and other law enforcement agencies, promising prompt actions. The minister described the meeting as “a quick short meeting with members of the services to review our strategy in all our theatres within the country”.

He said: “We’re all aware of the issues on ground, but want to assure Nigerians that members of the armed forces are working tirelessly in ensuring that Nigeria is safe and secure.

Whatever information anybody will give, please let them clarify with members of the armed forces. “We know because of the issue of social media, there are a lot of falsehoods being spread out.

The armed forces are on top of its game. We are putting in every effort to ensure that we secure the country. “We are aware that we have suffered some casualties, but I can tell you the terrorists, the bandits are taking more. We’re taking more commanders out. We’re taking more of their assets out, and we’ll continue to do that.

We want to appeal to Nigerians not to give in.” He congratulated the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, assuring him of openness, while also urging him to “key in as quickly as possible so that we can continue to contain the situation”.