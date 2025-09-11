Insecurity: Military Justice Crucial To Protecting Troops’ Rights, Professionalism –CDS

The military justice system is central to protecting the rights of personnel engaged in high-risk operations while sustaining discipline and professionalism.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa said this at the public presentation of a book titled “Justice in the Nigerian Armed Forces: Law and Practice,” authored by Colonel Ukpe Ukpe (retd), yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, justice in the armed forces is not only about enforcing discipline but also about ensuring fairness and accountability in the treatment of troops during missions.

“In every high-risk operation, whether counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, or internal security, our troops operate under enormous pressure.

“Yet, justice guarantees that discipline is exercised within the law. It reassures our men and women in uniform that while they defend the nation, their rights are also protected,” he said. The CDS described Ukpe’s book as a “timely contribution that bridges theory and practice”, adding that it would guide commanders, military lawyers and personnel in applying justice correctly.

According to him, the book is a beacon of knowledge and a reminder that a strong military is built not only on firepower but also on fairness and integrity.