Insecurity: Military Identifies Hotspots; Deploys Special Forces, Battlefield Enablers

The Military yesterday announced the deployment of Special Forces, as well as battlefield enablers, as part of measures to contain the ravaging effects of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes assailing the nation. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at the regular briefing in Abuja, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is aware of the fact that the security challenges in parts of the country has worsened citizens’ plight.

He, however, assured that AFN will deploy its full might to identify, isolate, acquire and crush all threats to national security and public safety. Buba said: “The military is conscious of the fact that the ongoing insurgency has contributed to make life worse for many citizens in several of geo-political zones across the country such as the NE, NW, NC and SE. “We also recognise the apprehension occasioned by kidnappings, particularly with recent events recorded in the FCT and other areas.”

“Indeed, we may not have all the answers now. However, we as- sure citizens that we are working assiduously to address the situation both in the immediate and long term to ensure safety of lives and property. “We are redoubling our efforts to ensure citizens live in a peaceful environment and have a prosperous life. This is achievable and we are focussed on achieving it. “The armed forces would destroy the cancer of terror- ism that is ravaging our country thereby creating situations such as is ongoing in the Plateau State.”