Insecurity: Military Bans Use of Drones In Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

Share

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday banned the use of drones in the NorthEast Theatre of Operation Hadin Kai, covering Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

The Air Component Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK), Air Commodore Umar Idris, announced this in a statement, citing security and safety concerns as the basis for the restriction.

Idris said the Air Component is responsible for regulating all aerial platform operations in the region to ensure the safety and security of the airspace.

He warned that any breach of the ban, regardless of its scale, would be treated with the utmost seriousness. Idris said:“This regulation is necessary to deconflict the airspace and maintain the safety and security of all operators in the North-East Theatre.

The ban underscores ongoing efforts to secure the region from potential threats posed by unauthorized drone operations amidst the fight against insurgency.”

Idris highlighted the increased use of drones by non-state actors and criminal elements for subversive activities, including attacks on military targets and Critical National Infrastructure

Share

Please follow and like us: