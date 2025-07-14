Insecurity: Mbah, Otti Meet Over Security, Push For Additional State In S’East

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has met with his Abia State counterpart Alex Otti on the security challenges faces both states as well as push for the creation of additional state in the South East.

Speaking to journalists after the closed- door meeting in his office, Otti said his administration would continue to collabo – rate with all South East states to enhance security in the region.

He thanked Mbah for the cordial relationship existing between both states. Otti said: “We talked about the Enugu State government and Abia State Government partnering, because, if he (Mbah) successfully drives away criminals from there, they will probably end up here.

“If we don’t do anything, then, one part of the South East will be secure and the other part will not be. So, this kind of cooperation is very important.”

Otti also said that he and many other governors are in support of the creation of state police and expressed the hope that the Federal Government would consider their position in no distant time.

He expressed support for the creation of an additional state in the region, noting that South East is the only region having five states.

“So, I’m also in alignment with the creation of one additional State in the South East,” Otti said. Mbah said he came to rub minds with Otti on issues of common interest for the two states centring on providing a better life for the people.

He said: “I essentially came to talk about how we would continue to serve our people better. “And so, that’s largely why I’m here for us to compare notes. Our focus is largely on governance.

“We believe that the people are the epicentre of governance. So, what we do, the projects and programmes we execute are all about the people.”