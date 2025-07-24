Insecurity: Mass Protest In Zamfara Over Fresh Terrorists Attacks

Hundreds of people who have been dispersed by the bandits from over 30 communities under Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State have staged a joint massive protest calling for Governor Dauda Lawal’s intervention with a view to safeguard their lives and property.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, a protestor who identified self as Usman Lawali, said over 1000 armed bandits had on Tuesday evening launched a simultenous merciless attacks across over 30 communities killing unidentified number of persons and abducted yet to be identified number of others.

Lawali said the affected communities included the villages of Wonaka, Kanawa, Chuna, Ruwan Bore, Fegin Mahe, Ladiya, Tsauna, Kundumau, Bita, Ajja, Koshiya, Tudun Wada, Gangara and Agulawa amongst many others.

He said all the affected villages have been under full control of bandits as there is not a single security agent deployed to the village that would dismiss a claim that the villages had since become ungovernable despite there existence under Gusau, the state capital.

An old man identified self as Malam Mande who cried that, his three children had been killed by the bandits, he is currently suffering lack of food and shelter because nobody would take care of him apart from his late three children.

Inscribed on number of placards displayed by the teeming protesters communicated that the dispersed communities were not after any infrastructural project but just to live peaceful so that they could be able to work on their abandoned farmlands.

Responding to journalists, Gusau Local Government Area Chairman, Abubakar Imam, through Vice Chairman, Aminu Wakili Mada, said the council was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that security personnel are stationed Fegin Mahe village.